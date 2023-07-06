There are 87 cabins -- all measuring 140 square feet -- which are divided between 41 on the upper deck, 21 on the middle deck and 25 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include a shower, TV, hair dryer, safe and air conditioning. The ship has one disabled cabin located on the middle deck.

In addition to the three cabin decks, there is a sun deck. The panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, and the dining room are on the middle deck. Other onboard facilities include a library, shop and lift.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company’s head chef, an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus and breakfast is buffet-style, with baguettes, yoghurt, muesli, cold cuts among the options.

In 2014 CroisiEurope introduced an all-inclusive "open bar" and high-season fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition to mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes drinks on the wine list and Champagne.