Vivaldi Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
4 reviews
See all photos

The 174-passenger Vivaldi, which sails on the Girone, is one of five similar vessels in CroisiEurope's large fleet of European river cruise ships that measure 360ft.

There are 87 cabins -- all measuring 140 square feet -- which are divided between 41 on the upper deck, 21 on the middle deck and 25 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows and include a shower, TV, hair dryer, safe and air conditioning. The ship has one disabled cabin located on the middle deck.

In addition to the three cabin decks, there is a sun deck. The panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, and the dining room are on the middle deck. Other onboard facilities include a library, shop and lift.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company’s head chef, an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus and breakfast is buffet-style, with baguettes, yoghurt, muesli, cold cuts among the options.

In 2014 CroisiEurope introduced an all-inclusive "open bar" and high-season fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition to mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes drinks on the wine list and Champagne.

About

Passengers: 174
Crew: 30
Passenger to Crew: 5.8:1
Launched: 2013
Shore Excursions: 25

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Vienna, Budapest

More about CroisiEurope Vivaldi

Where does CroisiEurope Vivaldi sail from?

CroisiEurope Vivaldi departs from Vienna and Budapest

Where does CroisiEurope Vivaldi sail to?

CroisiEurope Vivaldi cruises to Bucharest, Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, and Melk

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Vivaldi?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Vivaldi start from $1,334 per person.
CroisiEurope Vivaldi Cruiser Reviews

First River Cruise

Breakfast was buffet style and lunch and dinner were set menus.There was no choice on the set menus but they did take dietary requirements into consideration.Read More
Jellifer

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Pleasant Danube Experience

Mostly older French-speaking passengers, with a sizable Spanish contingent.Only six English-speakers, but Omer the cruise director kept us informed and made sure there were English-speaking guides on the excursions.Read More
dnantkes

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

An unforgettable happy experience.

A special mention and extra thank you goes to Anna, Andrea and Sophie for all the personal attention and pleasant surprises they prepared for us.The staff in the dining room gave us excellent, personal service; always with a smile.Read More
xiki66

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

