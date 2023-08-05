CroisiEurope Cruises

The largest European-based river line, CroisiEurope operates more than 50 ships and canal barges and was founded in 1976 in France. It is known for its strong French onboard atmosphere and for sailing unusual rivers and canals. All crew members are bilingual and announcements, programs and excursions are in English and French. Picky eaters should note lunch and dinner have set menus with few, if any, alternate choices; all dining is assigned seating.

CroisiEurope Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on CroisiEurope cruise ships?

The majority of CroisiEurope's clientele is European, with a large percentage of passengers being French. Many sailings also have a small number of North Americans, Australians and Brits. Most cruisers are over 50, but during the summer months, you can expect to see more families.

Do I have to dress up on a CroisiEurope cruise?

Not too much. Ships have a relaxed, continental atmosphere with no set dress code. By day passengers dress casually, with some keeping to similar apparel in the evening and others putting on smarter casual wear. The weekly gala dinner does see people dress it up, but never in formal wear.

Is everything free on CroisiEurope cruises?

No, but how inclusive the fares are depends on where you are booking from and which package you purchase. All fares cover meals, Wi-Fi and a selection of wine with lunch and dinner, as well as an open bar that includes all beverages, barring a small number of premium brands and Champagne. North Americans generally have shore excursions included in the cruise fare, as well, along with transfers. Europeans, on the other hand, can choose a fare with or without shore excursions included. Extra costs for everyone are gratuities and retail shop purchases.

What are CroisiEurope’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are the no. 1 activity for CroisiEurope passengers who can choose from classic choices and "Discovery" options that offer out-of-the-ordinary experiences. Onboard, passengers enjoy a livelier atmosphere than many other riverboats, with quizzes, games, evening entertainment and late-night dancing.

Why go with CroisiEurope?

  • Affordable cruises
  • Unique itineraries not featured by other lines
  • French ambience and cuisine

Best for: French-speakers, Francophiles and budget-oriented cruisers

Not for: Anyone with an aversion to French culture and cuisine; picky eaters

CroisiEurope Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Made us feel like kids again :)

Luckily for us, the other six English speakers were nice, friendly, and interesting, so we never ran out of things to talk about at dinner.We were in a second floor cabin so we had a "French balcony" setup where we could slide open the glass which was nice.Read More
User Avatar
LemonyBubble

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 45s

Excellent Douro River Cruise on the Ms Gil Eanes

The meal times are set 7 AM to 9 AM for breakfast, 1 PM for lunch and 7 PM for supper.What surprised me was that while there was a choice for breakfast, it was buffet style, lunch and supper were set menus.Read More
User Avatar
Suze Cue

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 62s

Michaelangelo in Venice, New Year

I do speak some French and a high proportion of them were able to converse in English.Although I was the only English-speaking tourist on board, this was no real problem as the other cruisers were mainly French or Spanish, and at my table, Swiss.Read More
User Avatar
Trouvailless

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 87s

Everything ran late!

Sundeck was closed for almost the entire cruise; opened only on the last day of the cruise.Docked at Mainz after 6 pm, when everything has closed.Read More
User Avatar
kiejhad

many10+ Cruises

Age 69s

