Raymonde Review

Raymonde is one of four newer 24-passenger hotel barges, launched by CroisiEurope (the first was Jeanine, the other two are Anne Marie and Madeleine). The ship cruises on the Marne Canal and the Saint-Martin Canal in Paris.

The two-deck ship has just 12 cabins, each 12-metres-square, which is generally comparable to other European river cruise ships, though the ship's decor is more functional than luxurious. All have windows, TV and ensuite bathroom with shower.

Raymonde has a spacious lounge area with bar, a separate dining room, a sun deck/barbecue deck with parasols, lounge chairs and a hot tub at the prow; and bicycles for guest use. The ship has air conditioning/central heating and Wi-Fi throughout.

Like most other European river lines, CroisiEurope does include wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner year-round and offers unlimited drinks (including house spirits) during the high season from April to October. Food and wine onboard is consistently good, and locally-sourced.

Itinerary options are varied, but note that CroisiEurope asks passengers to pay extra for shore excursions -- which many other Europe river cruise lines include within their fares.

The majority of Croisi's clientele is European, with a large percentage of passengers being French. But the line's reasonable prices -- and a recent marketing push into English-speaking markets -- is attracting Brits and a smattering of Americans.

Passengers: 24
Crew: 5
Passenger to Crew: 4.8:1
Shore Excursions: 11

Paris

More about CroisiEurope Raymonde

Where does CroisiEurope Raymonde sail from?

CroisiEurope Raymonde departs from Paris

Where does CroisiEurope Raymonde sail to?

CroisiEurope Raymonde cruises to Paris

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Raymonde?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Raymonde start from per person.
CroisiEurope Raymonde Cruiser Reviews

The Only Way to Travel the Rivers and Canals of France - Barge Hotel

If you are looking for a more intimate way to cruise, Passenger to Crew ratio was 17 - 6, consider barge hotel cruises.We are most definitely looking forward to our next barge hotel cruise experience.Read More
Paris_Bum

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

3 Night Paris River/Canal Cruise on CroisiEurope Raymonde

The Raymonde overnighted in this quiet neighborhood.Read More
Engineer0522

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Such a fun cruise

This is a great cruise option for a family or group of friends to rent out the barge.The excursions that were planned for us were fun with great tour guides.Read More
time2flyaway

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Barge Cruise Heaven!

- Loved the open air top terrace - especially beautiful viewing the Eiffel Tower from the river with a bonus of the original Lady Liberty!All liquor included which we loved!Read More
Missy NYC13

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

