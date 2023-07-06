  • Write a Review
Symphonie Review

2 reviews
See all photos

CroisiEurope's Symphonie, a 162-passenger vessel based on the Rhine, operates eight-night cruises between Amsterdam and Basel, travelling through Holland, Germany and Switzerland.

At 360 feet long, Symphonie is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Symphonie to provide more spacious public areas.

There are 79 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks. They all have hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by France's culinary tradition. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, is a member of the gastronomic culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France, which champions French food and drink.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 162
Crew: 25
Passenger to Crew: 6.48:1
Launched: 1997
Shore Excursions: 50

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Basel

Find a Symphonie Cruise from $1,121

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Symphonie

Where does CroisiEurope Symphonie sail from?

CroisiEurope Symphonie departs from Amsterdam and Basel

Where does CroisiEurope Symphonie sail to?

CroisiEurope Symphonie cruises to Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Amsterdam, Cologne, Koblenz, Mainz, Basel, and Dusseldorf

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Symphonie?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Symphonie start from $1,121 per person.
CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruiser Reviews

Great cruise, great value for money

The MS Symphonie offers good size cabins with a bathroom including a standard size shower. I believe there is one or maybe 2 cabins for people with wheelchair on the upper deck.Read More
Tsardeah

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

An American's take on Croisi Symphonie

The Symphonie is an older ship. The cabins are small and the bathroom even smaller. Very basic in design, reminded me of ships from the 80's and 90's.Read More
jwsfun

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

