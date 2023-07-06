  • Write a Review
Victor Hugo Review

Editor Rating
5 reviews
The 98-passenger Victor Hugo is one of a pair of smaller ships in CroisiEurope's fleet of European river cruise vessels. The ship and its sibling, Mona Lisa, each measure 269 feet in length and were designed for shallower rivers.

Victor Hugo, which was built in 2000 and refurbished in 2010, sails three- to 12-night itineraries on the Tisza, Elbe, Danube and Rhine.

There are 49 cabins -- each measuring 75 square feet -- which are divided between 20 on the upper deck and 29 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, floor-to-ceiling picture windows, showers, TVs, hair dryers, safes and air-conditioning.

In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck. The dining room and panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, are both on the upper deck, and other onboard facilities include a gift shop.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, serving as an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus, and breakfast is buffet-style, with baguettes, yogurt, muesli and cold cuts among the options.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and high-season fares now include complimentary drinks from the bar in addition to mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 98
Crew: 23
Passenger to Crew: 4.26:1
Launched: 2000
Shore Excursions: 61

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam

More about CroisiEurope Victor Hugo

Where does CroisiEurope Victor Hugo sail from?

CroisiEurope Victor Hugo departs from Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam

Where does CroisiEurope Victor Hugo sail to?

CroisiEurope Victor Hugo cruises to Strasbourg, Copenhagen, Berlin, Potsdam, Amsterdam, Heidelberg, Cologne, Rudesheim, and Koblenz

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Victor Hugo?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Victor Hugo start from $828 per person.
CroisiEurope Victor Hugo Cruiser Reviews

Budapest to Amsterdam 31 May 2019

The Victor Hugo had very recently been refurbished. The food, wine and drinks were fantastic. The meals were amazing Staff were great and the announcement were in French and English.Read More
Brian Grace

2-5 Cruises

Age 80s

A Great Budget River Cruise

We went on Victor Hugo for a trans-Europe cruise from Strasbourg to Budapest.Read More
Jim_Roberts

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

River cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam

At each stop busses were waiting with local, official guides waiting who gave the commentaries in English and French.A friendly rivalry developed between the French and English speaking passengers that led to many hilarious situations.Read More
theronc

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Cruise on River Danube and Tisza

This was a Noble Caledonia cruise and my first ever cruise.This boat is the only one to do this cruise as it is small enough to get up the River Tisza so all the stops that we made caused much interest from locals living on the banks of the river!Read More
annacruise

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
