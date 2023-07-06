  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Beethoven Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
8 reviews
See all photos

The 180-passenger Beethoven, which sails on the Rhine and Danube, is one of five similar vessels in CroisiEurope's large fleet of European river cruise ships that measure 360 feet. The ship, which was built in 2004, was refurbished in 2010.

There are 90 cabins, all measuring 140 square feet: 42 on the upper deck, 27 on the middle deck and 21 on the main deck. They all have double beds that can be configured as twins, and floor-to-ceiling picture windows. Each includes a shower, TV, hair dryer, safe and air-conditioning. The ship has one cabin for disabled passengers, located on the middle deck.

In addition to the three cabin decks, there's also a sun deck. The panoramic lounge, with a bar and dance floor, is on the middle deck, and the dining room is on the main deck. Other onboard facilities include a library, shop and elevator.

CroisiEurope places a lot of emphasis on its French heritage, and meals onboard are inspired by French culinary traditions. Three-course lunches and dinners feature many of the country's classic dishes. And with Alain Bohn, the company's head chef, being an active member of the French culinary association Maitres Cuisiniers de France -- which champions French food and drink -- you can expect the menu to be decidedly French. Lunches and dinners are set menus, and breakfast is buffet-style, with baguettes, yogurt, muesli and cold cuts among the options.

CroisiEurope has introduced an all-inclusive "open bar," and high-season fares now include access to it in addition to mineral water, fruit juice and coffee during the day, and house wine, beer and drinks with meals. It excludes Champagne and drinks on the wine list.

About

Passengers: 180
Crew: 35
Passenger to Crew: 5.14:1
Launched: 2004
Shore Excursions: 44

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Vienna

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Beethoven price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Beethoven Cruise from $756

Any Month

More about CroisiEurope Beethoven

Where does CroisiEurope Beethoven sail from?

CroisiEurope Beethoven departs from Vienna

Where does CroisiEurope Beethoven sail to?

CroisiEurope Beethoven cruises to Strasbourg, Rudesheim, Melk, Bratislava, Budapest, Vienna, Koblenz, Heidelberg, Speyer, Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Miltenberg, Frankfurt, and Mainz

How much does it cost to go on CroisiEurope Beethoven?

Cruises on CroisiEurope Beethoven start from $756 per person.
CroisiEurope Beethoven Cruiser Reviews

Both good and not so good

The Beethoven is quite old. Built in 2004 and refurbished in 2010. It is time to redo the whole ship or sell it for scrap. The technology is dismal. Mostly the wifi did not work.Read More
sugarpink

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Pleasantly surprised

I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband.However, the cruise hosts who conducted the town tours were not as accommodating to the non French speaking groups, preferring to speak in French only.Read More
pinkytab

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Lovely lovely trip!

Incidentally she stays with the Beethoven, so anyone wishing to try Croisi will not go wrong with her!!Read More
Horsedds

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

7 fantastic days aboard Beethoven

The moment we arrived on board till the time we left we were looked after like royalty, nothing was too much trouble for Sonia (Hotel Manager) and her staff.At each served meal, the staff correctly served the ladies firstly every time.Read More
The Ruskington Oldies

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

CroisiEurope Fleet
Gerard Schmitter
4 reviews
La Belle de l'Adriatique
7 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map