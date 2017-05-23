  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Ponant Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
13 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 13 Ponant Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Well below expectations

Review for Le Champlain to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Laighin
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a Smithsonian Journey and on a previous cruise we met a lovely couple and we became good friends. They had booked this trip and asked if we would consider doing so and enjoy a holiday together. Sadly this trip did not compare in any way with our previous experience while cruising with Ponant. The only special part was meeting our friends. Our cabin left a lot to be desired, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Not luxury at all!

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cekcek
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Great WiFi and easy to get on and off the boat, great butter and cheese...other than that is was like being on a geriatric prison boat. Same food everyday Extremely minimal service Small Dark rooms with the toilet separate from the sink. No bars to sit at No comfortable seating Morose staff Not enough staff 2 hours to eat each meal and then nothing else... Very little to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Food was amazing!! Clean ship with nice evening entertainment.

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
camk
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negative was the english lectures which were poor and limited. As this is a french ship, there was separate lectures for the french-speaking. All announcements were in dual languages. French passengers were friendly but we did not socialize together because of our large group. Staff was friendly. I would go again on this cruise line just because of the food. The pastry chef was outstanding. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Wonderful Alumni Cruise

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dlyons4937
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ponant cruise lines chartered the Le Dumont D'Urville to Thomas P Gohagan & Co. who then marketed the Baltic Sea cruise primarily through college/university alumni offices, Smithsonian Journeys, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Philadelphia Council on World Affairs, etc. So the cruise passengers were members of the various alumni groups and marketing organizations and each of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Could we please stop time?

Review for Le Laperouse to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
deborah hoyle
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

In August, 2018, we first cruised along the coast of Croatia on Le Lyrial. It was fabulous-great weather, beautiful scenery with clear bright skies and turquoise waters. Our choice to do the Laperouse cruise was in part due to coordinating it with the end of the Croatian cruise on Le Lyrial. We had a wonderful week in between the two cruises in Portugal before embarking on Le Laperouse. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Classy cruising

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
yahoomoo
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I had an invitation to cruise the Baltic - a chance for me to retrace my footsteps as a young traveller in this part of the world which has seen so many changes, Le Soleal lived up to all promises, with exceptional French service and superb food and beverages at all times. Tours were well organised and wonderfully instructive. Relaxing on the ship was a great experience, though we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Good ship some bad excursions

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Ed S
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Tauck small ship cruises due to reputation. We had a good experience last year on two river cruises. We would not recommend small ship cruises with Tauck. I had written a 5 page letter describing both the good and the bad on two small ship back to back cruises and I received back a one page letter addressing one item. Most group dinners consisted of chicken. Very little choice of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Great introduction to the North Atlantic

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Vasterborg
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Solely because of the itineraries and the size of the ship. We had always wanted to visit Norway, the islands of the North Atlantic and Iceland. The two back to back cruises provided a wonderful introduction the the geography and history of this part of the world. The insight into Viking history and culture was especially interesting. The ship was very comfortable and the hotel staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

A fabulous itinerary on a beautiful, elegant yacht

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Annjs
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary was fabulous, with varied and interesting ports of call: Beautiful Stockholm, elegant Helsinki, opulent St Petersburg (3 days), unspoilt Tallin with its exquisite Old Town and lovely local shops, finishing in elegant Copenhagen. We spent a few days exploring Stockholm prior to departing for the Balic Sea and spent a couple of days in Copenhagen at the end of the cruise. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Some Nice Amenities, But

Review for Le Soleal to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
JessicaIB
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Tauck Tours uses this ship for the Baltic Tour. I won't write about the "tour" part, but the ship had some good aspects. The staterooms were nice and clean. The bed comfortable. After day two, we spent a lot of time off the ship. Two points of concern. The first is the food, which effected us three times a day. It's just not good. I can't remember one thing I ate that I liked, though now a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

