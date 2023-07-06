Le Champlain is particularly well-suited for passengers easing into expedition cruising who may have held back because of the lack of suitable vessels to match their upscale comfort expectations. While not super luxurious -- and many would argue such opulence unnecessary -- Ponant has nevertheless elevated the bar for upscale expedition cruising with Le Champlain.

Le Champlain is the second in the planned fleet of six "Explorers" ships for French small-ship cruise line Ponant. All ships in the Explorers Class are smaller than the previous Le Boreal Class (184 vs. 264 passengers) and have a relatively light PC6 ice rating, restricting it to the gentler, summer season in polar regions.

Technically, the ship is a marvel, with state-of-the-art features that include power-saving energy systems and efficient, non-discharge wastewater treatment. Passenger spaces include the revolutionary, below-the-waterline Blue Eye Lounge and three-position, retractable marina for simplified Zodiac operations. Besides the many technical features, comfort and luxury are not ignored with ample space for leisure and relaxation.

Despite Le Champlain's compact size, there is more than adequate space even when the ship is full, and you are unlikely to feel crowded or cramped -- even at mealtimes or when disembarking for excursions.

Visually, the ship mirrors the design essentials of the larger Ponant vessels with Scandinavian accents and French flair that speak of elegance without being overly extravagant. Ponant has kept its tradition of maintaining onboard entertainment, something unusual in strict expedition cruising, so passengers can enjoy a pianist with their after-dinner drinks and the occasional dance production in the high-tech, 188-seat theater, the same venue that is more commonly used for enrichment talks.