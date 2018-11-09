We like to have relaxing days at sea on a ship with a good outdoor promenade - preferably one that accommodates deck chairs - where we can contemplate the sea, watch for flying fish and be mesmerized by the bow making swirling, foamy waves as it plows through the blue water. We don't care about flashy shows in the theater or trivia games or 'white nights' with pulsating beats on the pool deck. We ...
This was the perfect itinerary with 7 ports in the beautiful Caribbean! Everything was top notch- fabulous Norwegian Gem and her crew. We enjoyed the specialty dining venues and the entertainment. Our cabin steward Lincey Mitchell was outstanding! He had everything ready for before we could even ask. The washy-washy crew always greeted with a smile and a kind word. There was never crowd and plenty ...
In some aspects the Dawn excelled, In some she didn't do very well. For the most part I'd say our recent trip on the Dawn was middle of the road mediocre.
First of all the cruise was far from full and had just the right amount of people for my liking. There were plenty enough people to have fun without overbearing crowds. There were no lines or waits for anything for the entire 9 days and ...
I picked this cruise up at a good solo traveler price when I was looking for a relaxing vacation. As it was a repo cruise, it had some sea days which I wanted to see how I liked and was my first cruise over 7 days in many years.
I booked a guaranteed balcony which was deck 8 forward. A good location for me. I spent a lotmof time in the cabin so the extra sofa and loads of daylight was just ...
We have been on the Dawn before and really liked it. This cruise we won a bid and got upgraded to a suite. The service was impeccable. Our stateroom was incredible. The only negative would probably be the food. We went to the main dining room and often did not
Like the choices, the buffet was pretty much the same every day and when we went to LaCucina, the specialty restaurant, we ended up ...
We had a lot of fun on this cruise. We went to many beautiful beaches with some great people that we meet on the ship.
The ship is really clean. The staff work quickly to clear the tables to accommodate other guests in the dining rooms. The menu choices are great! There seemed to be something for everyone.
We really liked having the Distinctive Voyage Package. We ended up with 5 ...
We wanted an early winter mini-break so booked a 9-day out of Boston on the Dawn. We have been on the Dawn before and found the re-furbishing a major disappointment, and the reason for four stars vs five. Space is even more cut up than before with flow through just about nil. We enjoy the main dining menus and food and see no need for the many, many specialty restaurants taking up all the ...
I spoke with people at the ports we landed at who were on different ships and their time at the ports were much shorter than NCL, I feel NCL gave us longer port days.
Everyone on the ship that works there go above and beyond to make sure you have the best cruise. The staff was extremely friendly and they would go out of their way to make your stay enjoyable.
Entertainment was good, I ...
Out of Boston and back to Boston. Liked going to 7 islands. Enjoyed shore excursions for the most part. Like bigger ships usually. Enjoyed specialty restaurants. Drinks very expensive. Room on the small side. Most of entertainment very good. Elements excellent.Shouldn't have to ask for toilet paper or tissues. Dining room. Best table was 101. It seems to be better when sitting at one table. Get to ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and price. First time ever chose the transfer and hotel package - will not do that again. Hotel was fine but transfer was awful. It took several calls and we almost ended up calling a cab because they were so late. Only good part of that was that we had no lines at embarkation! We have sailed on this ship before its renovation and liked the old ...