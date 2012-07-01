CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Boston to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
17 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 17 Boston to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

A nice reintroduction to cruising

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
bedfordmom
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We did the October repositioning from Boston to San Juan. It was my first Royal Caribbean cruise in ten years and first one since covid ( NCL Dawn 5 years ago) the ship reminded me of the Navigator, Mariner and Explorer ships. It was a great size not too big or small. Our balcony room was adequate. Cabin steward was great. It was an adjoining cabin and could hear a screaming child the first and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

cost cutting

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Don Ray
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

RCL is pushing hard to specialty restaurants dining just to made more money. plus they can cut even more staff. MDR is serving less entree's and poorer quality. Windjammer is better food but the same food everyday. Bright spot of cruise is the staff from the Captain down are 5 star. Please remember that your servers, waiters, bartenders and room attendant do not get paid very much, so please tip ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Overall, truly fantastic experience

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Emergency Nurse
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 2nd RCCI cruise. Last year we did the Brilliance Repositioning Cruise and had such a fantastic time that we decided to repeat our experience. The Radiance class ships are beautiful and for us, the perfect size. We like the longer cruises and really love our days at sea. We live on Cape Cod, so we also love leaving from Boston. Driving to Boston on a Sunday is a quick trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Our Balcony Retreat...

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
tinaedwards19c
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose NCL Dawn for its adventure into the Caribbean. Especially for its eastern stops in Aruba, Jamaica and Georgetown. Stops we hadn't ventured to yet. Loved the experiences. Overall it was a excellent vacation throughout its voyage. The Norwegian Dawn she was a beauty. Restored to her amazing grace of the sea. Embarkation went smoothly. Arrived in Boston at our pier time of 10am. Got ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2015

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Fabulous Cruise in All Respects

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Emergency Nurse
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was not our first cruise but it was our first Royal Caribbean Cruise. We knew that we wanted something longer than 7 days. This was 13 days, a Repositioning Cruise. Initially we chose this particular cruise because it left out of Boston......an hour from our home, and ended in Tampa where we had relatives that we would be visiting after the cruise. Our boarding was fairly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Another Enjoyable Cruise on this Ship

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
SHEILA.TUDOR
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Returned from Tampa after 13 day cruising the Caribbean and thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience. Long flight from UK so enjoyed chilling out on first three sea days. Good table in Minstral with very attentive service from Mckoy and Adelyn. Could not fault any of crew who were all very efficient and friendly. Nightly theatre acts were good but not keen on production nights. Disappointed no ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

REPOSITION CRUISE ON THE BRILLIANCE

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Tybro
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I recently took the reposition cruise on the Briliance from Boston to Tampa with stops in the South Caribbean. THE GOOD: The ship itself is very nice and the public rooms are beautiful and welcoming in their design. The size and guest capacity of this ship is just the right size for the type of cruise I enjoy. The ship's staff was fabulous. Everyone on the ship, from the bartenders, waiters, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2014

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Im Going back to RCCl

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
pattymindy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This ship is old needs a lot of repair - the crew are over worked and very unhappy many to not smile and are very robotic, They know the get an automatic gratuity so the could care less tips should be earned. Only two free dinners restaurant 's Aqua and Venetian the menu does not change except for a chef special every dish has some kind of over salted / spicy sauce to cover up the taste the food ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2013

Wonderful food and service!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Jellyfish4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We arrived in Boston on Friday (Oct. 26) for our 14 day repositioning cruise on Sunday (Oct. 28) and stayed at the Embassy Suites Boston Logan hotel. Very clean hotel with a wonderful breakfast and evening snacks! (Highly recommend!) Spent Sat. touring Boston in the beautiful Sun. Sun. morning we headed to the pier by taxi with the beginning of a very blustery day. We are Diamond members and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2012

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

It was good for the kids..........but

Review for Carnival Glory to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
vacrusiefamily
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I didn't have high expectations when booking this family cruise. The overall booking process was not very good and took over three hours to complete on the phone followed by a two hour follow-up call. Overall, you couldn't beat the price or itinerary. The embarkation process was very smooth and efficient; in fact it was the best of any of the cruise lines I have experienced. Once on board, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2012

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Boston to the Eastern Caribbean Norwegian Dawn Cruise Reviews
