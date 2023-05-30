Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

Friends had been with Azamara on a number of occasions. We have been on many cruise ships, but were encouraged by the good reviews. We received no information about the cruise in anyway whatsoever until about 2 days before. Had to ring repeatedly. Very sad to hear Azamazing would not be taking place. It was one of the reasons we chose the cruise. We had 2 days in Rome hotel which was lovely, ...