Second time on this ship, first time post covid and hopes were high. I think it is important to differentiate between brands and definitions of ‘luxury small ship cruising’ before offering a fair review.
Azamara offers small ship all-inclusive cruising in a boutique setting. This is NOT 6 star (hate that phrase anyway). If you are looking for the above with an all-suite, all-butler style ...
Friends had been with Azamara on a number of occasions. We have been on many cruise ships, but were encouraged by the good reviews. We received no information about the cruise in anyway whatsoever until about 2 days before. Had to ring repeatedly. Very sad to hear Azamazing would not be taking place. It was one of the reasons we chose the cruise. We had 2 days in Rome hotel which was lovely, ...
As embarkation goes, it has to be the worst in all my years cruising. There were only 550 odd of us but it over 2 hours in makeshift tents, fighting for seats, coffee and biscuits ran out and after we got on and did the mandatory safety briefing - the buffet had closed.
We’d set off from Gatwick before 7.00am so we were tired, hungry and thirsty - NOT a good first impression of Azamara ...
I did a lot of research before booking this cruise. We went on a Silversea cruise last year - our first cruise - which was lovely but we decided to try another cruise line and after reading so many good reviews with comparisons made to Silversea we booked this one. I travel with my parents who are in their 80s, very sociable but my father has mobility issues. We took a lightweight travel ...
The staff, cuisine and ability for the ship to enter all ports owing to it's size, were truly excellent. The entertainment was a standout especially as regards the external talent. The Azamara troupe was full of xing but not always great individual singing talent. That said...as a troupe they were just fine and the Cruise Directors excellent. Yes the ship is in need of some TLC as it has clearly ...
Prior to booking, we heard so many wonderful things about Azamare and its onboard service that we were looking forward to experiencing it for ourselves. We might have been expecting too much.
My wife and I are pretty experienced cruisers. We’ve been on Viking Ocean and River, Celebrity, Princess, Royal Caribean, and Virgin. We appreciate the small ship experience on Viking and Azamara more than ...
Azamara Cruise:
Ship :
The ship was small and not overcrowded, which was nice as it allowed for personal attention and no long queues.
Staterooms were good, and Deck 5 was pleasant as well.
However, the ship is still quite old and could benefit from renovation.
Deck 9, including the pool area and Windows Cafe (main buffet restaurant), does not meet the luxury/upper standards.
The ...
This was our first – and last – cruise on Azamara. We’ve been on about 15 cruises on five different cruise lines, but we’ve never had such a miserable experience with a cruise company’s office and corporate personnel before. Apparently, the transition from being a part of Royal Caribbean to independence has been a rocky one. The website almost never worked, and I spent days and hours on hold ...
We were looking for a cruise that included both Barcelona and Gibraltar, and I stumbled upon this itinerary for a Spain Intensive cruise with a cruise line that I hadn’t heard about before. I liked the sound of overnight stays, and a smaller ship, and we were excited to be introduced to Azamara Cruises. The flexible, casual style of cruising really suited us. I loved the basic drink package that ...
So we are 1st time Azamara cruisers. We did enjoy the small ship feel, don’t need all the large ship bells and whistles. It was great being able to sit and eat a meal without a photographer coming to the table asking to take a picture! The Living Room, The Den, and Discoveries bars were perfect for a cocktail before dinner and a night cap before bed. We only went to the Main Dining room and ...