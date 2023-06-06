Best Shore Excursions for Kids

Kids Ages 8–11

Snorkeling

Older elementary school kids who are comfortable in the water are old enough to try snorkeling, either from shore or from a boat. It's best to start somewhere with calm water. Tours typically provide equipment, or you can rent it for the day in port (or back home, if you want the kids to get comfortable with the mask and snorkel before your trip.) Even if your child is a confident swimmer, it's a good idea to have them wear a flotation device since groups can get spread out in the water.

Interactive Historic Locations

Parents search for "teachable moments," while kids would rather take a pass. Fun-filled excursions to explorable destinations -- forts, castles, aircraft carriers or aviation museums (think Pearl Harbor) or re-created historic or native villages -- will ensure a history lesson isn't a snooze. Education is more fun when you can climb, touch and run around. And everyone loves an old cannon. If you're going on your own, rather than with a structured tour, look for special events, such as a dance or music performance or some type of demonstration, that will attract their attention.

Amusement Parks

An amusement or water park might top your must-do list, but letting your kids burn off their energy on roller coasters and water slides might also lead to their favorite vacation day ever. Choices range from braving Disney World or Universal Orlando on a cruise that stops at Port Canaveral to exploring the quintessentially Danish Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen or getting wet at a water park in Cozumel. If you're lucky, all the action means that everyone will crash out for an afternoon nap back onboard, giving parents some peace and quiet.

Kid-Friendly Museums

Some children enjoy art and history museums, but others need to be coaxed with more kid-friendly attractions. Do a little online research, and you'll find some creative museums that will engage your brood for at least an hour. For example, the Miraflores Visitor Center by the Panama Canal offers a 3D movie and viewing terraces over the Miraflores Locks, while the Vasa Museum in Stockholm displays a restored 17th-century warship. Or perhaps your kids would prefer the Pirates of Nassau museum in the Bahamas or the Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts.

Animal Attractions

Wildlife encounters are great way for the whole family to enjoy the outdoors. And in places like Alaska, wildlife is so plentiful that some tour operators guarantee sightings. It's nice to know you won't be wasting your hard-earned dollars. Whale watching trips are available in many cruise ports, including in Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Australia. Other fun tours include swimming with sting rays or dogsledding (or just playing with baby sled dogs).

Resort Days With Water Sports

Many Caribbean resorts allow cruise passengers to buy passes offering all-day access to resort amenities like pools, lounge chairs and water sports equipment. These are great for slightly older kids who want a variety of water- and sand-based fun. The most well-known resort for this is Atlantis, close to Nassau in the Bahamas. You'll find pools, water slides, river rides and aquariums. For much less money, look for a local resort that offers day passes with access to water toys like kayaks, pedal boats or water bikes.