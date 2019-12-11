We wanted to see South America for the first time. Viking was very responsive regarding how we needed to meet the Chilean and Argentina requirements for entry into their countries, and meet their Covid requirements. Viking established a travel insurance relationship with TripAssure that was inexpensive and comprehensive. Because of Covid, the Viking staff went over and above to make sure its ...
Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
This was a transatlantic christmas cruise from lisbon to miami,florida. we chose it for the fact it was over christmas and we wanted to experience being at sea over the christmas season.
It was all we expected and more. beautiful ship, viking sky. we spent two days in lisbon which was beautiful. the city was all decked out for this special time of the year.
From the greeting at the ...
We embarked from Lisbon on Dec.16th at 11:00 PM. On Dec.17th at 12:00PM the Captain made announcement we are unable to sail to the Azores due to stormy seas and for our passengers safety. We are sailing to Mederia and will be there tomorrow. The ship was rolling sideways all day long and into the night. I have been on 60+ cruises and I know when the stabilizers are not on, the ship doesn't roll ...
My husband and I chose this cruise because it was an affordable way to check out Viking, and we hadn't taken a holiday cruise previously. We are experienced cruisers but not with Viking. We picked up the cruise partway through in Lisbon, so we had no time to explore before embarkation. The first 48 hours were rough. There were maintenance problems with our cabin (a blocked drain caused disgusting ...
As a solo traveller and first time cruiser, I did a lot of research before I chose this cruise. I was impressed that Viking included so much and that it had a good reputation for its crew, destinations, and for its food. The crew were all wonderful especially as I was very sea sick for the first two days. Unlike other times when I have been seasick this took me days to recover. Whether it was ...
One of the reasons we chose this particular cruise was because of the stop in Bermuda. Well, on embarkation, we found out we couldn’t go to The Azores because of weather. We went south to Madeira instead. But, since we went south and then across the Atlantic from that point, we were too far south to go to Bermuda. We had hoped to see Bermuda to figure out where we wanted to go back and stay. ...
I had never done an Atlantic crossing, and the itinerary looked great. And - it was on Viking, so I felt it would be the best experience. For the most part, it was really interesting and met/exceeded my expectations. Only a few drawbacks for me: 1. Really bad weather and rough seas the first 4 days, obviously NOT Viking's fault, but I did not enjoy that much time being very seasick. Thank ...
And I have taken several; why you wonder:
#1 - I caught an intestinal illness on board, couldn't eat hardly eat anything but chicken soup and a little fruit for the last seven days of the cruise; it was an eleven night cruise. Couldn't determine if it was something I ate or if it was some inconsiderate passenger on board spreading disease; doesn't matter I caught it on board. I do want to ...
I choose this trip to try out Vioking which always portrays itself as a luxury cruise line. It is not.
I also choose this cruise for the stops at the Azores and Bermuda which did not happen so the trip was 14 days of Atlantic ocean.
The speakers were disappointing, the television and internet did not work including the computer system in the restaurant which created long lines and ...