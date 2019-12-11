Review for Viking Sky to Transatlantic

One of the reasons we chose this particular cruise was because of the stop in Bermuda. Well, on embarkation, we found out we couldn’t go to The Azores because of weather. We went south to Madeira instead. But, since we went south and then across the Atlantic from that point, we were too far south to go to Bermuda. We had hoped to see Bermuda to figure out where we wanted to go back and stay. ...