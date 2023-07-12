Every space, every element onboard is thoughtful; it's clear it was designed with the modern traveler in mind. Cabins have outlets that accommodate U.S. as well as European plugs, and they have a whopping nine USB ports for charging. Seating areas include throw pillows as well as warm blankets, just in case. Even the pool deck is smartly designed -- lounge chairs face the ocean, so you can read, relax and gaze at the scenery from padded comfort. Viking Sky maximizes the scenery, with most of its venues featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, many of which can be opened when weather is pleasant.

Viking Cruises follows a pretty unusual employment strategy when it comes to its crew: Hire for personality, train for the job. It works. A cruise on Viking Sky is exceptional, in large part because of the friendly crew, who anticipate virtually every need, recognize preferences and aren't afraid to make recommendations. From cabin stewards to waiters to bartenders, everyone is friendly, and they have long memories -- they will remember your name every time they see you and know that you prefer beer to wine or like a sparkling water rather than still.

Our biggest quibble about Viking Sky is the relative lack of innovative entertainment, both during the day and in the evening. It's a minor point, as many passengers choose to head to bed early to prepare for the next day's port arrival, but it's noticeable. Also worth noting is the disparity in quality between the ship's included shore excursions and its optional, for-fee offerings, which are, in some cases, significantly better. Still, pricing for the optional excursions is reasonable, and many passengers elect to add a few such tours to their cruise.

Overall, a cruise on Viking Sky is a one-of-a-kind experience, where fellow passengers are collegial, cabins are perfect and itineraries inventive. Viking Sky reminds us cruising can be comfortable, thoughtful and decadent at the same time.