  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Ocean Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Pumpkinhuffy
Photo Credit: Pumpkinhuffy
Photo Credit: Pumpkinhuffy
Photo Credit: Pumpkinhuffy
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
790 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 790 Viking Ocean Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Couldn’t have been better!

Review for a Amazon River Cruise on Viking Sea

Pumpkinhuffy
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I know I’m not a seasoned cruiser, but I will tell you this much: I will be back on another Viking ship. Everything was clean, the food was delicious, the staff couldn’t have been better…I seriously can’t think of any complaints. We had a problem with the ports we were supposed to go to (Amazon River was low), but Viking gave us an excellent experience anyway. We even got onboard credit due to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

No Brazil!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Sea

AZ to Brazil
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I would have given 5 stars as it was a wonderful experience overall with one major exception. We were supposed to go to Manaus & other stops in Brazil, but the Amazon was at historic low water levels and couldn't be navigated. Instead of rerouting us to a coastal port in Brazil, we were taken to the West Indies. We had visited those islands with Viking the year before, so the repeat stops ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Definite decline in service

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Sea

Maitlandtraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I love Viking and I love the amenities of their ocean ships. This was my 3rd ocean cruise and I was disappointed in the decline of service in the restaurant, bars, and tea room. Servers either didn’t take my order except after several requests or took my order and never returned or brought only a partial order. I was never asked if I wanted a cocktail in the pool area or lounge where drink ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Veteran Cruisers-Viking Newbies

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sea

kkelley
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

This was our first experience with Viking. We had considered a River Cruise for 2024 but changed our minds. Mid summer we received an email from Viking that had several cruises at the end of the year that included International Air. This being a Transatlantic Cruise with a great price. I wasn't sure how we would stay busy for one stretch of 6 days across the Atlantic. We found plenty to do, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Great Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sea

gcruise79
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had sailed 3 times on Viking River cruises and loved those, so we gave the ocean a try. Wonderful experience. Everyone was so kind. We felt like old friends with many of the staff. Awesome features include the free spa experience, all veranda cabins, free (and very good) specialty dining. Afternoon Tea in Wintergarden was so elegant I felt like I was on Downton Abbey. I love sea days, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Nice cruise, but not as nice as I thought it would be

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sea

danInNJ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After reading all the advertising from Viking Iwas getting, we decided to book that 14 day transatlantic cruise from San Jaun to Barcelona. Being aways for that long with 8 sea nights seemed wonderful. This was our 14th cruise, and first Viking. In the past we sailed on Azamara, Holland America, Celebrity and Royle Carribean. Here are my thoughts after being back a day... Embarkation - was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Outstanding Service, Itinerary and Tours Combined for a Great Voyage

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sea

chicagomelinda
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to book this cruise because we have booked the Viking Neptune World Cruise departing in December of this year. Having never sailed on an ocean cruise with Viking, we decided to take this trip before final payment was due. Based on our experience, we're thrilled to be sailing with Viking on the World Cruise next year. Pros: The service, especially in the restaurants, was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Repositioning Cruise—Relaxing & Great for Solo Travelers

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sea

Pvn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I loved the rhythm of sea days accompanied by fewer, well-selected ports. The Cruise Director invited solos to a happy hour-type gathering on the first full day of the cruise and we decided to meet up every subsequent day—same time same place. It enhanced our experience to connect with that diverse group and to have companions for meals and excursions. It was a great cruise and I returned ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Transatlantic Crossing

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Viking Sea

ppcorn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for relaxation as it had a limited number of ports. We were interested in a visiting Madeira and Spain as we had not traveled there before. Unfortunately, due to generator issues our stop to Madeira was cancelled. We would book another repositing cruise in the future. The service, cleanliness, and friendliness of the crew on the ship was exceptional. All employees tried ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

relaxing and chill

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Sea

twells110
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise line because it's 18 and over. I didn't realize it was for retired seniors. We were a bit young, but we had a wonderful time. My daughter is 21 and there really wasn't much for her to do. I wish they would have had a club to go chill and possibly dance. But all and all it was fun. Everyone was very nice. I would have loved to have been able to experience more of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Viking Ocean Ships
Viking Sea Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.