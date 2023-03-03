I know I’m not a seasoned cruiser, but I will tell you this much: I will be back on another Viking ship. Everything was clean, the food was delicious, the staff couldn’t have been better…I seriously can’t think of any complaints. We had a problem with the ports we were supposed to go to (Amazon River was low), but Viking gave us an excellent experience anyway. We even got onboard credit due to the ...
I would have given 5 stars as it was a wonderful experience overall with one major exception. We were supposed to go to Manaus & other stops in Brazil, but the Amazon was at historic low water levels and couldn't be navigated. Instead of rerouting us to a coastal port in Brazil, we were taken to the West Indies. We had visited those islands with Viking the year before, so the repeat stops ...
I love Viking and I love the amenities of their ocean ships. This was my 3rd ocean cruise and I was disappointed in the decline of service in the restaurant, bars, and tea room.
Servers either didn’t take my order except after several requests or took my order and never returned or brought only a partial order.
I was never asked if I wanted a cocktail in the pool area or lounge where drink ...
This was our first experience with Viking. We had considered a River Cruise for 2024 but changed our minds. Mid summer we received an email from Viking that had several cruises at the end of the year that included International Air. This being a Transatlantic Cruise with a great price. I wasn't sure how we would stay busy for one stretch of 6 days across the Atlantic. We found plenty to do, ...
We had sailed 3 times on Viking River cruises and loved those, so we gave the ocean a try. Wonderful experience. Everyone was so kind. We felt like old friends with many of the staff. Awesome features include the free spa experience, all veranda cabins, free (and very good) specialty dining. Afternoon Tea in Wintergarden was so elegant I felt like I was on Downton Abbey.
I love sea days, ...
After reading all the advertising from Viking Iwas getting, we decided to book that 14 day transatlantic cruise from San Jaun to Barcelona. Being aways for that long with 8 sea nights seemed wonderful. This was our 14th cruise, and first Viking. In the past we sailed on Azamara, Holland America, Celebrity and Royle Carribean. Here are my thoughts after being back a day...
Embarkation - was ...
We decided to book this cruise because we have booked the Viking Neptune World Cruise departing in December of this year. Having never sailed on an ocean cruise with Viking, we decided to take this trip before final payment was due. Based on our experience, we're thrilled to be sailing with Viking on the World Cruise next year.
Pros:
The service, especially in the restaurants, was ...
I loved the rhythm of sea days accompanied by fewer, well-selected ports.
The Cruise Director invited solos to a happy hour-type gathering on the first full day of the cruise and we decided to meet up every subsequent day—same time same place. It enhanced our experience to connect with that diverse group and to have companions for meals and excursions. It was a great cruise and I returned ...
We chose this cruise for relaxation as it had a limited number of ports. We were interested in a visiting Madeira and Spain as we had not traveled there before. Unfortunately, due to generator issues our stop to Madeira was cancelled. We would book another repositing cruise in the future.
The service, cleanliness, and friendliness of the crew on the ship was exceptional. All employees tried ...
I chose this cruise line because it's 18 and over. I didn't realize it was for retired seniors. We were a bit young, but we had a wonderful time. My daughter is 21 and there really wasn't much for her to do. I wish they would have had a club to go chill and possibly dance. But all and all it was fun. Everyone was very nice.
I would have loved to have been able to experience more of the ...