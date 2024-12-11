Welcome to the jungle. An Amazon River cruise will take you through some of the most astonishingly biodiverse landscapes in the world. Monkeys, sloths and tropical birds inhabit the trees, jaguars prowl the forest and manatees, dolphins and otters float through the river's murky waters. Most of the river ships that operate on the Amazon hold about 30 passengers, so you certainly won't feel crowded.

Be sure to bring clothing that will keep you dry and protected. Waterproof hiking sandals and comfortable walking shoes will be mandatory. Additionally, lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat for sun protection are important. Don't forget the eco-safe bug spray.

Yes, a passport is required to cruise the Amazon River; most sailings depart from Iquitos in Peru, known as the gateway to the Northern Amazon. Visas are no longer required for American citizens traveling to Brazil.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Amazon River?

Seeing the Amazon River and the surrounding rainforest up close is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for most people, and it truly is all about exploring the wild. Top excursions include hiking in the rainforest, bird- and dolphin-watching and visiting an indigenous village. If your itinerary includes multiple land stops, you might also get to explore historic sites in places like Rio de Janeiro, Manaus and Santarem (in Brazil).

What are some things to do in Amazon River?

Nearly every cruise line (both oceangoing and river) with ships that can fit in the wide and expansive Amazon River are represented there, from luxury lines like Seabourn, Silversea and Crystal to big-ship lines including Princess and Holland America. A number of expedition cruise lines like Aqua Expeditions and Lindblad are suited to the region.

Amazon River cruises run year-round -- both in the wet season (December to April) and the dry season (May to November). Being a rainforest region, it's pretty damp no matter when you go. If you want to explore on foot, the dry season might be your best bet. For more: Amazon River Cruise Tips .

What is the best time to cruise to Amazon River?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .