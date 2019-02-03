CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Tenerife to the Canary Islands Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
53 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 53 Tenerife to the Canary Islands Cruise Reviews

Not what they used to be.

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Briggus Lad
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Did a stay and cruise. Tenerife and the Canary islands. Once again same as 2020 food in hotel far better than cruise, this never used to happen. Waiter and bar service, can't criticise the staff they work very hard. The staff numbers are well down on the day when they were owned and run by Thomson or Island Cruises. The shows, again the singers and dancers were very very good, it's the content its ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

More regular cruise than Expedition.

Review for Hanseatic Inspiration to Canary Islands

User Avatar
f2s
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We landed at Tenerife South airport and were driven north to La Laguna the old capital. March weather was damp and windy! We required a PCR test before boarding at Santa Cruz but due to our taxi drop at the gangway and very swift embarcation we later turned ourselves in as tested and non febrile. The ships voyages had recently been changed and this first of 3 in the Canary islands well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

What's Not To Like

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Jivedancer56
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a Canaries cruise where we picked the ship up in Santa Cruz Tenerife. We have done this cruise before with another company so had no need to visit the locality again. Although an easy walk into the town, about 20mins. The Explorer is a mid sized ship with about 2000 passengers and 1000 crew on board. They have been doing this a while now and the whole operation for embarkation was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Rushed cruise

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Billblue
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Music loud same old Christmas songs. Towels on sun beds with no person on them for hours Christmas dinner rushed to get ready for next sitting show lounge acts same most nights Best was the soul singer last night of cruise. All staff where above excellent. Will not go on Xmas cruise again to busy every body pushing and shoving at meal times. We decided to eat late in the Mediterranean restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Christmas Canary Cruise

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Cardiff Fifer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise just a few weeks before departure, as for the first time we we we’re going to spend Christmas Day alone. We had sailed on Explorer 2 in September, our very first Marella cruise & loved it. We’ve cruised with P&O, Princess, NCL, but mostly with RCI. I would have no hesitation is suggesting Marella. I have read some of the negative comments on here, but can honestly say we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

MARELLA EXPLORER WORST HOLIDAY EVER

Review for Marella Explorer to Canary Islands

User Avatar
BUSGUY 47
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Worst Holiday Ever on this ship total let down would have preferred to stay at home. First Cruise and the last such a boring ship more like a booze cruise than a holiday booked for Christmas two week Canaries Cruse sheer hell. Never seen so many people happy it was over. Never seen so many container ports waking up to banging and crashing most ports it called into not a sandy beach in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Really excellent value for money

Review for Zenith to Canary Islands

User Avatar
BemroseUK
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a last minute booking, five days before sailing. We had sailed round the Canary Islands several times before and have a home in Tenerife Being aware this was a Spanish based cruise line with low prices and old ships, this was an experiment. We were aware most of the passengers would be Spanish speakers and we are not. Nevertheless, the passengers whose first language was not Spanish were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Nice cruise

Review for Zenith to Canary Islands

User Avatar
A-Lo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruising arround Canari islands is interesting. Instead of port Agadir in Marocco, I would rather stop on any other Canari island like Fuertaventura, or La Gomera and maybe the stay in ports could be a bit longer. The ship allready shows its years, there were necessary coloring during the cruise, which was probably urgent maintenance work, nevertheless the cruise was comfortable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Wonderful staff

Review for Zenith to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Susanford69
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Just back from an enjoyable week on the Zenith. The staff on this ship make the experience very enjoyable. Smallest ship we have been on, but that made it all the more friendly as bumping into the same people regularly. Spent most evenings in the casino and bar, as this is where we found the most English entertainment, lovely gentleman on guitar and trio group, excellent variety of songs, no ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Enjoyable

Review for Zenith to Canary Islands

User Avatar
novara63
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

All went to plan. Solo traveller and staff made me very welcome didn't feel excluded.Food in main restaurant was lovely and a change from the norm. The main buffet was good as were choices. Waters were particularly attentive and couldn't have done more.Drinks were excellent including beer ,gin,and many coctails all included Entertainment was excellent very wacky but professional,as were all the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Tenerife to Canary Islands
Tenerife to Canary Islands Marella Discovery 2 Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to Canary Islands Marella Discovery 2 Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to Canary Islands AIDAprima Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to Canary Islands Zenith Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to Canary Islands Crystal Serenity Cruise Reviews
Tenerife to Canary Islands Independence of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent