Did a stay and cruise. Tenerife and the Canary islands. Once again same as 2020 food in hotel far better than cruise, this never used to happen. Waiter and bar service, can't criticise the staff they work very hard. The staff numbers are well down on the day when they were owned and run by Thomson or Island Cruises. The shows, again the singers and dancers were very very good, it's the content its ...
We landed at Tenerife South airport and were driven north to La Laguna the old capital.
March weather was damp and windy! We required a PCR test before boarding at Santa Cruz but due to our taxi drop at the gangway and very swift embarcation we later turned ourselves in as tested and non febrile.
The ships voyages had recently been changed and this first of 3 in the Canary islands well ...
This was a Canaries cruise where we picked the ship up in Santa Cruz Tenerife. We have done this cruise before with another company so had no need to visit the locality again. Although an easy walk into the town, about 20mins. The Explorer is a mid sized ship with about 2000 passengers and 1000 crew on board.
They have been doing this a while now and the whole operation for embarkation was very ...
Music loud same old Christmas songs. Towels on sun beds with no person on them for hours Christmas dinner rushed to get ready for next sitting show lounge acts same most nights Best was the soul singer last night of cruise. All staff where above excellent. Will not go on Xmas cruise again to busy every body pushing and shoving at meal times. We decided to eat late in the Mediterranean restaurant ...
We chose this cruise just a few weeks before departure, as for the first time we we we’re going to spend Christmas Day alone. We had sailed on Explorer 2 in September, our very first Marella cruise & loved it. We’ve cruised with P&O, Princess, NCL, but mostly with RCI. I would have no hesitation is suggesting Marella. I have read some of the negative comments on here, but can honestly say we ...
Worst Holiday Ever on this ship total let down would have preferred to stay at home.
First Cruise and the last such a boring ship more like a booze cruise than a holiday booked for Christmas two week Canaries Cruse sheer hell.
Never seen so many people happy it was over.
Never seen so many container ports waking up to banging and crashing most ports it called into not a sandy beach in ...
This was a last minute booking, five days before sailing. We had sailed round the Canary Islands several times before and have a home in Tenerife Being aware this was a Spanish based cruise line with low prices and old ships, this was an experiment. We were aware most of the passengers would be Spanish speakers and we are not. Nevertheless, the passengers whose first language was not Spanish were ...
Cruising arround Canari islands is interesting. Instead of port Agadir in Marocco, I would rather stop on any other Canari island like Fuertaventura, or La Gomera and maybe the stay in ports could be a bit longer.
The ship allready shows its years, there were necessary coloring during the cruise, which was probably urgent maintenance work, nevertheless the cruise was comfortable and ...
Just back from an enjoyable week on the Zenith. The staff on this ship make the experience very enjoyable. Smallest ship we have been on, but that made it all the more friendly as bumping into the same people regularly.
Spent most evenings in the casino and bar, as this is where we found the most English entertainment, lovely gentleman on guitar and trio group, excellent variety of songs, no ...
All went to plan. Solo traveller and staff made me very welcome didn't feel excluded.Food in main restaurant was lovely and a change from the norm. The main buffet was good as were choices. Waters were particularly attentive and couldn't have done more.Drinks were excellent including beer ,gin,and many coctails all included
Entertainment was excellent very wacky but professional,as were all the ...