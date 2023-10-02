After more than 50 cruises (even because I am a retired ship auditor), this was my first crossing, which we decided to take because my son-in-law is one of the ship's officers and my daughter and grandson were together on this trip.
We boarded the ship at Rome-Civitavecchia and disembarked at Miami 13 days later.
I've been on board this ship many times for shipboard audits and I know well ...
We wanted to experience a few days in Rome before boarding the ship for our trip back to Miami. Ezplorer is one of our favorite ships. Perfect size and great service. Our favorite cruise director, Hello Clo and our favorite head waiter, Gianni were there to greet us when we boarded. We took early dining and had the best waiter and assistant waiter. Artha and Ayu--married from Bali. The lecture ...
Overall we had a great time, first TA and won't be the last.
PROS:
- Newish ship, modern, beautiful common areas and spaces. 4200 passengers, so felt crowded but never had a problem getting a lounge chair by the pool, table at Windjammer or table at main dinning room.
- Crew: probably the best we had in all of our cruises, friendly, attentive and just have to ask once for "special ...
I was a bit uncertain about this ship. It is a smaller older ship. This was also our first time taking a European cruise. Let me tell you how fantastic this cruise was. The ship is well maintained and very comfortable. The service was outstanding. The food in the main dining room as well as the Windjammer buffet was plentiful and delicious. The entertainment was top notch. There is actually a ...
Flew to Athens, Greece. Spent 3 nights sight seeing. Boarded the ship. Embarkment was easy and quick. Had a great lunch in the Windjammer buffet. Food choices were plentiful and delicious. Cabins were ready at 1pm. Luggage arrived between 2-4pm.
We were in an outside cabin with a large window. Cabin was very comfortable and steward ( Henrik) was friendly and efficient.
Main dining room ...
Pros:
Loved the ports - beware though tendering at Zakynthos; unless you had a ship tour booked you could wait 3 hours plus to get off (we gave up)
But the ships tours WERE very good and would recommend.
I had the “key” package and loved the little perks (great WiFi!)
Food - excellent food in MDR and service (buffet not so good - food often tepid and dining area itself is dismal ...
There are plenty of activities for your family. Water sports, zip line, Court games, walking track, kids zone, etc. Do not miss any of the shows because they are all spectacular. Especially Hiro, so many talented people. The ship is like a world of us all. It’s almost like a little city in itself. Our favorite spot was Central Park. Second to that would be the solarium. It was always peaceful and ...
I admit, this class ship was the last one I had planned on for this trip. My husband has always been more interested in the huge mega ships than I ever was. We were going as a celebration of our 20th anniversary and I had wanted a smaller more intimate ship, possibly on Celebrity or Princess or a smaller Royal ship. But in looking around and narrowing down the itinerary I found this one that left ...
Took this cruise for the itinerary. Mykonos, Santorini & Israel. Unfortunately war broke out and the Israel stops were cancelled. Not RCL fault. Completely understood this. MDR food was ok. Much smaller portions served on BIG plates doesn't impress me. No lobster night (could pay $17.99 + 18% gratuity for a 4 oz tail). Onion soup great, but the cheese on top was like chewing bubble gum, too thick ...
My wife and I celebrated her birthday and our retirement. We had a great time visiting ports in Italy, Greece and Turkey. Unfortunately we had to reroute from Israel due to the war. However, RC diverted to other beautiful Greek Islands. We felt safe despite the conflict. Nice entertainment, the 260 stage was awesome! Comedy, music, dancing... Also enjoyed the North Star Observation and the ...