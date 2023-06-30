The second of five in the revolutionary Voyager-class series that started with Voyager of the Seas in 1999, Explorer of the Seas follows the floating resort concept, with a wealth of entertainment, facilities and activities that will appeal to every age group.
Some Explorer of the Seas’ most exciting attractions include the retrofitted Perfect Storm duo of water slides (Cyclone and Typhoon), each with three stories of twists and turns. There's also an ice-skating rink/concert venue/TV studio, spa/solarium complex, a shopping/dining/entertainment boulevard, 3D movie theater, and outdoor movie screen. A fitness center, outdoor jogging track and outdoor youth area with a rock-climbing wall, full-court basketball, nine-hole miniature golf and brand new FlowRider Surf Simulator offer active cruisers of all ages, from children to seniors, something to enjoy.
Designing a huge cruise ship is never easy, but Explorer of the Seas’ deck plans are an improved version of Royal Caribbean’s older ships. The majority of cabins are located on stateroom-only decks, which allows for quiet nights. The decks that could be more problematic for light sleepers are decks 2, 3 and 6, as they are located below, above or adjacent to loud public spaces that get foot traffic until the wee small hours. Those, and a few aft cabins with obstructed views are the only rooms to avoid on Explorer of the Seas.
A clever layout feature of Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas is that restaurants are not all packed into one or two decks but spread out over multiple levels. This keeps crowds at peak times at a minimum -- though Explorer of the Seas has a capacity of 4,290 passengers, so expect to share space with a lot of people. 16 elevators help keep a nice flow of guests as well.
The Royal Promenade is the heart of Explorer of the Seas. You feel like you are in an upscale mall as you walk this longer-than-a-football-field and wider-than-three-lanes-of-traffic boulevard anchored by two atria that are marvels of marble and colossal sculpture. Diversions on the promenade include shops selling everything from ship's logo items, to cheap accessories and designer merchandise.
Despite all the Explorer of the Seas onboard activities, the ship has been out-sized and out-classed by the line's Freedom-class and Oasis-class ships. Still, it has plenty of solid selling points. Just note that while Royal Caribbean announced big changes to the ship in 2019, the Explorer of the Seas refurbishment was finally cancelled, meaning the ship is showing some age.
For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Adventure of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean's Health and Safety protocols. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.
* Meals in the three main dining rooms and Windjammer Marketplace, as well as at Cafe Promenade; continental breakfast room service
Main theater shows
Most activities and events, except as noted below or in the daily schedule
Use of the ice-skating rink
Use of the fitness center, but not most classes
Use of the sports center, water slides, Flowrider surf simulator, Explorer Dunes mini-golf course and rock-climbing wall
Daily Adventure Ocean children’s programs.
· Daily gratuities (amounts vary depending on cabin category)
Auto-gratuities of 18 percent applied to salon, spa and beverage purchases, as well as most specialty dining reservations
Drinks excluding water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and selected juices from the Windjammer Marketplace buffet
Room Service (flat rate) except for continental breakfast
Most specialty dining
Most fitness classes and all treatments and services in the spa and salon
Sessions in the Escape Room
Activities like bingo, arts and crafts, arcade games, alcohol tastings and shopping events
Casino play
Late-night activities in the Adventure Ocean kids’ club
Shore excursions
Internet access; Explorer of the Seas Wi-Fi can be accessed by purchasing an internet package
Photos and artwork
Royal Caribbean typically appeals to couples and singles in their 30s to 50s as well as families of all ages. The median age is in the low 40s on seven-night cruises and in the 30s on three-and four-night cruises. Passengers 50 to 55 and older tend to dominate 10-night and longer cruises. Royal Caribbean attracts passengers that are looking for an affordable, active vacation.
Daytime: During the day, dress is casual.
Evening: Evenings are either casual, smart casual or formal. On casual nights, suggested attire is sports shirts and slacks for men and sundresses or pants for women. On smart casual evenings, ideally men should don jacket and tie and women dresses and or pantsuits. On formal nights on Explorer of the Seas, men can opt for a tuxedo, though a simple sports coat and tie is becoming the norm, while women should wear cocktail dresses or gowns.
Not permitted: Shorts are not allowed at dinner, regardless of the venue (with the sole exception of the buffet).
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.
