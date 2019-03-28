We chose the trip for one reason - get back to cruising (Australia only reopened to cruise from Apr'22).
Although a 20-year-old ship, it was spotlessly clean, well maintained and functional. In fact we would rate this ship above Ruby Princess, the last ship we travelled prior to pandemic shutdown.
Staff were all fabulous - they are all friendly and approachable; they remember your ...
We chose this cruise on the Coral Princess as we've cruised on Princess ships previously, but not the Coral. Also, very convenient to depart and return to our hometown so there were no travel/flight expenses.
Great crew, very friendly and helpful. The food, as usual, was up to Princess standards. A couple of issues though.
(1) We are very aware of the impacts of Covid but were not overtly ...
We wanted a relaxing short cruise to get us back into cruise mode for the overseas cruises we have booked commencing in August this year.
Unfortunately to Check In on the Princess App was frustrating and stressful. It froze numerous times, quite often took ages to accept the info and move on to the next question and then several times lost the information completely and I had to start again, ...
We’ve done a few cruises with other liners and they were so much better than the Princess if you are between 70 - 90 yrs old, then this slow paced ship is designed for you it was boring. The same program almost every day. The constant pushing and harassment to get you to buy on board all the very overpriced things suggesting markdowns, discounts, buy buy buy! The staff are friendly enough, it’s ...
This was my second repositioning cruise on the Majestc. The first one was from Shanghai to Sydney in Aug/Sep 2018.
Cabin:
On this current occasion I traveled with friends (a couple). We had adjacent balcony cabins on deck 14. We chose this cruise because we wanted a cruise that terminated in Hong Kong.
My cabin was comfortable except for the very soft pillows that Princess now has. ...
Firstly my trip got off to a disappointing start. The airline lost my luggage which meant I was stuck in a sundress for 3 days until the next port. The staff in the shop were extremely unhelpful and rude. They had very few sizes on display and when I made inquiries basically waived their hands at unpacked cartons and said "we may or may not have something, you'll have to wait until we unpack". No ...
We were excited to be sailing on the Majestic, given that she's the newest and biggest ship in the fleet. We'd only sailed on the Sea and Dawn Princesses before, and we enjoyed those, so we figured we'd love the Majestic.
However, this ship missed the mark for us. We opted for Traditional Dining initially, but the Allegro Dining Room styling was quite dark, and had many areas sectioned off, ...
Majestic Princess is one of the new ships that have been launched over the past five years.
The newer ships are no where as good as the older ships.
The design of the new ships has been at the expense of the customer. Getting more cabins means a number of features have been compromised. Ships like the Diamond had a beautiful promenade deck that went all around the vessel. The Majestic has ...
Like the itinerary with lots of Sea days to rest and recharge. Also got to see Darwin Australia, Kaohsiung(Taiwan) besides the usual Sydney, Brisbane, Singapore, Phu My(Vietnam) and Hong Kong.
Ship was big, and nice. Room was a mini suite(upgraded from a premium balcony), very comfortable, Excellent room service. Sea was calm until South China sea.
Mostly Australian on the ship with lots ...
Just cruised on Majestic Princess from Brisbane to Sydney (2nights). This cruise was fantastic and not long enough. We had an inside cabin which was roomy enough and beds are very comfortable, but pillows not so comfortable so glad I bought my own.
I have many food allergies & intolerances & this is the first time I have eaten at the buffet & specialty restaurants as the staff were very ...