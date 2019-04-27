My wife and I had a very relaxing cruise across the Atlantic. We were in room 81** (standard balcony cabin), cabin was nice, and had plenty of room or the two of us. Lots of storage areas. We bring a plastic fold up shoe holder to hang over the bathroom door to give much more storage space in the bathroom. Bed was comfortable, shower was not hot enough for me, told our room attendant and ...
The worst designed ship ever. entertainment was terrific but venues and theatre were too small...long line-ups. yoga ($12) and art classes ($35) cost extra but prices are not listed, line- up at front desk for those (called operator many times, no answer ever). Bottles of water in room are not free - $5 each. Had room attendant clear out the booze and water from the room. If not on a drinks ...
We have tried many cruise lines before and thought we would give Norwegian a try!! It was worse decision! We came away very disappointed and sad that we traveled at greatt cost only to have bad experience. We have always really enjoyed our cruises and this was cruise number 18 for me and never have I come across issues like this cruise line.
First of all the ship had very little entertainment ...
A transatlantic cruise is on my husband’s bucket list and this timeframe and ports worked for us.
I provid more detail below in the cabin review section as I did not realize I was to place it here. PLEASE SEE THIS SECTION FOR SPECIFIC DETAILS
Cabin - good, no lounger on balcony
Food - poor
Service - mixed, from poor to good
Shows - excellent
Ship layout - Fair, swimming pools ...
Great opportunity to experience travel through the ocean getting to Portugal Islands, and Spain. Unbelievable the variety of food.
Wonderful Crew each of them very friendly, helpful and educated.
Good teamwork of the boys and girls from the restaurants to the stateroom, without them there would not be so much success.
Surprisingly the cleanliness throughout the boat is the main ...
I want to be clear that I am writing this from the perspective of a guest in the Haven. In fact, I had a Deluxe Owners Suite. So, I am fully aware that the negatives in this review may not be seen as negatives for other guests. I simply want to be completely honest about my experience. This was my eighth stay in an NCL Owners suite and my third on the Epic. However, this was our first ...
Just got back from the TA cruise to Barcelona. We cruised with Norwegian 3 times before, but first time on Transatlantic. Despite many negative reviews on Epic I have to say everything was almost perfect and exceeded our expectation.
Embarkation took 5 min. because we spent the morning by the pool at a hotel and didn't come to the terminal until 2.30 pm. Nobody in the terminal by that time, of ...
We have sailed with Norwegian twice before on the Pearl and the Spirit and enjoyed both. The Epic was a huge disappointment. We wanted to experience a larger ship but will not make that choice again. The Epic certainly accommodates a lot more people but it does not match that increase in numbers with amenities on board. There are no lounges to sit indoors like the other ships. Seating is all ...
First of all, starting from embarkation we came across with the same problem, again and again, we have Turkish special passport holders which do not require us to obtain a visa for certain countries. We told it each time to the embarkation personnel and passport officers but they cause us to wait sometimes 2 hours in order to get confirmation. Sometimes they do not accept official letters from ...
If you can cope with the strange cabin layout, love trivia games and slots machines, don't mind lining up, even for things you reserved, and like paying for services, then this ship/hotel is for you.
Be prepared:
Your shower and seperate toilet are immediately inside the cabin door. You will be visible and struck by anyone opening the door once you step from either glass doored facility. ...