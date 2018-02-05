We choose Ventura for the ports of call. Alas, three were cancelled but the ports we did call at were in the main okay during our 35 night sailing. Never again on Ventura, the food was of poor quality, the service, hit and miss, the entertainment average, I don't think anyone would watch the acts if they appeared at venues other than on a cruise. The cabins, managed to a Travel Lodge standard, ...
It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
Ventura, S/hampton - S/hampton, 2nd March - 5th. April 2023, 35nts.
This is officially the worst cruise I've ever been on. The embarkation process was complete chaos, and lasted most of the day. Despite P&O demanding that passengers self administer a Covid test & photograph results with date/time etc, this evidence was not requested or scrutinised at check-in.
There were numerous incidences ...
The food was raw
Our cabin got flooded out we paid a extra £2500 for that room so they moved us to a different room what had a big overhang above it so no sun and they wouldn’t even reimburse the £2500 I paid to pick the room we paid £12500 for the cruise
Very few staff could speak English
No trays or cups in the buffet
Boat smells full of rust
Cabin was discussing smelt of ...
The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...
We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
Like most of the passenger's aboard, we were doing this cruise to get away form the winter weather. This turned out to be a very lucky choice! From beginning to end we had wall to wall sunshine and calm seas with only a couple of bumpy days leaving and returning to UK home waters. We did have a bit of rain in Tobago and Antigua but it was brief and of the 'liquid sunshine' variety. We've never ...
Had an excellent long haul cruise in 2013 on P&O's Adonia so was happy to trust them with another long haul cruise.
The Aurora is a beautiful ship, lovely and clean, happy friendly crew, great onboard entertainent and excellent food. If you get the right cabin I would highly recomend it but our deluxe balcony cabin was disgusting. The balcony wasn't fit for purpose or as described to me by ...
The opportunity to travel up the Amazon, Central America and Caribbean. The whole cruise was excellent in every way. The many ports of call, experiencing so many places, the excursions well organised. The crew were excellent, a happy ship and you felt it. Nothing was too much trouble. The waiters couldn’t oblige you more. Entertainment on the whole good including the Headliners shows. The ...
Original cruise cancelled by p and o ,this was a similar venue .Vastly overcrowded ,poor food quality ,not even enough sun beds available the company should be ashamed and offer compensation to everyone .A lot of damage to their reputation has occurred .We are looking at other companies for future travels.
Lack of cleanliness too resulting in cleaning the bathroom / toilet myself ,toiletries ...