Aurora Review

4.0 / 5.0
286 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall

Editor's Note: Aurora received an update in March 2019 that saw the ship redesigned as an adults-only vessel. Gone are the kids clubs and teen areas, in their place are 28 brand-new cabins that were added to Deck 8. Other areas benfit from refreshed carpets, soft furnishings and upholstery.

The 1,910-passenger Aurora joins Arcadia and Oriana as the line's third child-free ship, though the latter will leave the fleet in August 2019.

Aurora is one of the oldest ships in the P&O Cruises fleet (it was launched in 2000), and came out a much-needed £26 million refurbishment at the end of 2014 as the first to carry the new livery, featuring a contemporary version of the Union Flag on its bow, and a blue funnel. This may have disappointed a few P&O Cruises regulars, but it indicates the line's policy to combine a traditional British atmosphere with an up-to-date cruise experience.

New features added in the refurbishment include the Sindhu fine dining restaurant, with an Indian-fusion menu; and the Glass House restaurant and bar, with wines selected by TV presenter Olly Smith, which replaced Cafe Bordeaux. Both these restaurants are on P&O Cruises' twin sisters Azura and Ventura.

The buffet restaurant and Sidewalk Cafe were also completely refurbished and include a new Costa Coffee and Grab & Go counter and flexible "Freedom Dining" in the Medina Restaurant, plus more tables for two; and Marco Pierre White dishes on gala evenings.

The refit has transformed the public rooms and they are now bright and attractive, with exceptionally comfortable seating. But some of the rooms and corridors are distinctly chilly, and there is evidence of minor wear and tear in places, despite the refurbishment which is inevitable with a ship that is now approaching 20 years old.

About

Passengers: 2000
Crew: 417
Passenger to Crew: 4.8:1
Launched: 2000
Shore Excursions: 1387

Fellow Passengers

Since a March 2019 refit, Aurora is an adults-only ship, attracting a traditional demographic of 50-something and over Brits.

Aurora Dress Code

There are normally two formal nights per seven-night cruise. Black tie for men predominates, although lounge suit and tie are acceptable. Low key evening and cocktail dresses are usual for the women. Those who don't want to dress up can use the cafeteria, but formal attire is required in the main restaurants. The other nights are either semiformal or smart casual, according to the ship's itinerary. Shorts and jeans aren't welcome in the restaurants.

Find an Aurora Cruise

Any Month

More about Aurora

Aurora Cruiser Reviews

Top marks on all counts!

If Norway was impressive, so was Aurora.Read More
David George, Chester

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Cruise to Amsterdam

The first just a ship visit 5 years ago whilst she was in Southampton, where we had a lovely meal etc.and decided that it would be nice to travel on Aurora to the Northern lights so booked on board forRead More
cobra1243

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Very good cruise 19 days

Visiting artists were good and offered a variety of shows to choose from, many of them receiving standing ovations at the end of their performance This was our second time on Aurora, and we could definitelyRead More
Gooner81

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Getting There

Well, Aurora may not have the razzmatazz of the giants of the sea, but it has heart. And It doesn’t have children. So no question, I’m already looking at Aurora for 2025.Read More
David George, Chester

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

P&O Cruises Fleet
