Overall not too bad, delayed boarding due to deep cleaning and air bridge faults but priority boarding was excellent, 45 minutes and in the glasshouse.
Food in the MDR was good and imho the new menus are an improvement some nice dishes. Highlight of dining was NYE excellent meal (2 Mains). One grumble was we couldn’t get in the glasshouse for food. Please bring back wine waiters.
On the ...
A return to cruising after 10+ years was a mixed experience for us. Arcadia seemed a little dated to us particularly as regards the cabins. The service was different as well seemingly like a duty rather than a rewarding job for some staff. The biggest difference though was in the restaurants and bars. We booked just a couple of weeks before sailing and as a result were given what P and O ...
I just returned from a five night cruise on Ventura to Hamburg for New Year.
I have cruised before with Celebrity and Holland America.
I have read the other negative reviews so was not expecting much form the ship or company.
This cruise was sold out and the ship was at full capacity – and maybe a bit more!
As a couple, we booked a balcony room on the saver deal, and added the classic ...
Given the relatively poor reviews I’d read online my expectations for this cruise were low but in terms of the ship’s condition I was actually pleasantly surprised. A few weeks prior to boarding there had been a refurbishment to some areas and maybe this helped, for the most part Arcadia doesn’t look her age and everything works as it should.
Embarkation in Southampton ran smoothly. Other ports ...
After being notified of an embarkation delay due to winter sickness on board we were concerned that the cruise would be less enjoyable. Well our concerns were founded. Staff shortages were noticeable with long delays in bars for drinks and that was if you were lucky enough to find a seat.
Ship was overcrowded. Delay for freedom dining was average of 1 hour 45 minutes from joining the queue. ...
We have cruised many times with P&O and just returned from the new year cruise on the P&O Iona.
As always great value for money and a brilliant ship. Waiters and cabin staff both give excellent service. The restaurants are superb and give excellent choices. Our personal favourite would be the Keel and cow.
Unfortunately the entertainment was well below the usual P&O standards. Theatre ...
We have found our room to be comfortable well serviced by the lovely Lia who was very pleasant and hard working.
We had a couple of excursions cancelled which was disappointing but not P & O's fault.
The food and service in The Oriental Restaurant was very good although a fairly limited choice beef appeared practically every day!
As for the entertainment the ships entertainment team ...
If the decorations weren’t up you wouldn’t know it was a Christmas cruise. Zero Christmas vibe, absolute non event. I’ll never do a Christmas cruise again.
The lack of menu variety in restaurants was disappointing (variety is to be had in the number of restaurants rather than the individual menus so choose your venue wisely). We found the Epicurean more like the previously included MDR, it was ...
Embarkation easy. We were on G deck with a window, just below the Rising Sun. Could be a bit noisy (chairs scraping) until midnight. We also heard passengers leaving the headliner theatre around 11.30pm. However, it was actually a very good location, close to the main bars, palladium etc.
Cabin, fine. A bit dark (need lights around the mirror in the cabin) and a lack of plug sockets for the ...
What an awful awful experience.
Adults only ? Try over 70s. The average age is over 70s Everything generally shuts down at 12 midnight.
Food quality & execution poor. Christmas dinner was awful (I was served gravy from a ramekin using a spoon because the waiter said it was sauce!). Breadcrumbs = stuffing ! No parsnips. Sprouts were Rock hard. Roast potatoes hadn’t seen a roasting tin ...