Review for Safari Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

This was our second UnCruise, the first was on the Endeavor from Juneau, Alaska, back to Juneau in July of 2016. We enjoyed it so much that we looked into others. Costa Rico was always on our bucket list and when our sister suggested this cruise we were on board! We cruised with four other family members. The first night was spent in San Jose in a lovely hotel, it was a nice was to unwind and ...