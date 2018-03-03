This was our first Lindblad and first cruise of any kind. Ships was a nice size with <100 guests. Easy to get around it. I would put the median age at 70+. The canal was the draw for us and we were not disappointed. It was an amazing process! Bottom Line: we really liked the trip met some nice people and enjoyed the wildlife
Pre-Trip
- Easy to book, some back and forth on air travel. ...
My travel bucket list had long included the Panama Canal, both for its continuing commercial importance but also because of its historic engineering importance. It was the chance to see the canal that directed me to this trip. We traversed the Canal at night, a pattern that I thought might be a disappointment; it was quite the opposite as the canal is well lighted and one can see the operations ...
Hubby & I chose the cruise because we wanted a short cruise that included a Panama Canal crossing. This cruise was an expedition cruise focusing on national parks in Costa Rica & Panama. Started in Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica and ended I. Panama City, including a Pacific to Atlantic crossing of the Panamá Canal. We’re not naturalists but thought it may be an interesting experience. This review is ...
We were referred to Lindblad Expeditions by friends who have taken many cruise vacations. We had no interest in floating towns...giant ships with formal dinners, conga lines, wine-tastings, and jewelry parades. We wanted a relaxed but structured interpretive experience blending both the natural and social character of Central America with the intimate experience of one of the world's greatest ...
We went on the Panama Canal/Costa Rica cruise in January, 2019. We love watching wildlife and thought this cruise would be a good way to do it. We have been to Costa Rica before - on a small bus tour on the Caribbean side so this was different. We like being with like-minded people and under 100 passengers seemed manageable. We had 87 people on our cruise. The captain, officers and all of the ...
I’m interested in nature and this trip completely fulfilled my expectations. The Lindblad- National Geographic guides are very knowledgeable of the region and the history all the species very impressive.
The Quest is very comfortable the staff very friendly and helpful, breakfast lunch and dinner unbelievably well prepared and presented everything perfect.
The excursions very well organized ...
We love the Lindblad / National Geographic Expeditions cruises because of their superb naturalists and their insight into wilderness areas of the world. The Quest is a new ship in the fleet and worked well for expedition cruising. Our cabin was small with a balcony; not much open floor space but you don't spend much time in the room. The general outline of the day is: a buffet breakfast, ...
--you must be cool and comfortable at all times (you will get hot and sweaty on excursions, and you must stay hydrated in the tropical heat);
--you don't want to get your feet wet (you need to wade to shore for the hikes);
--you don't want to see amazing plant, animal, bird, and insect life up close and personal with narration by skilled and informed naturalists;
--you don't want to be ...
We were interested in going through the Panama Canal and were looking for a cruise that also included some stops on the way. We also wanted to avoid too many sea days. When cruising, we normally book with the Seabourn but they did not quite fit the bill, although we have always been happy with them. We finally settled on the Uncruise “Ultimate Costa Rica and Panama”. We accomplished the stops ...
This was our second UnCruise, the first was on the Endeavor from Juneau, Alaska, back to Juneau in July of 2016. We enjoyed it so much that we looked into others. Costa Rico was always on our bucket list and when our sister suggested this cruise we were on board! We cruised with four other family members. The first night was spent in San Jose in a lovely hotel, it was a nice was to unwind and ...