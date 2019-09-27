We decided to go on this cruise because on son and his family were going. It was a short 5 night cruise out of Bayonne NJ. When we entered the parking lot- it was mobbed- other cruise ships using it- we had to go to a distant outdoor lot. A walk from the terminal. They did have a shuttle bus if you wanted to wait for it. We entered the very mobbed terminal and check-in was smooth and easy. ...
I read many reviews before this trip. There are couple things I didn't know until I got in the ship.
- the ship only provides hair shampoo & conditioner & body soap in the same bottle, and one bar soap. There is no hand lotion. Since we washed hands many times a day so really need to have hand lotion.
- the bed in my cabin wasn't good. My husband and I got back ache when waking up in the ...
My wife and i sailed on the anthem for the second time on a cruise to new england and canada. We were both disappointed this time with most everything on the ship especially the food. The food quality in both the specialty restaurants and the dining room were less than average. We ate in chops 3 times and once in jamies and were for the most part disappointed. We had a balcony room in what i ...
My wife and I recently returned from a great cruise on Anthem. This was our 1st time on this ship and doing this itinerary.
We flew from Houston to Newark and the pier was a 15-20 minute Uber ride from the airport. No problems getting uber at the EWR.
Security and check in at Cape Liberty was extremely smooth and rapid. We were on the ship in 10-15 minutes!Our departure from NYC was delayed ...
The ship was great. It is a beautiful ship but starting to show wear and tear. All the public area sitting areas are in need of upgrades. This turned out to be one of my favorite ships. To start, we had to wait 12 hours before leaving Bayonne, due to the weather. The next day when we did leave, we were pretty much in a Nor'easter. One family member had a 3rd deck window cabin and the waves ...
Getting on the ship in Bayonne was a breeze, this was my 7th cruise and by far the easiest and quickest check in. Average age on this cruise had to be in the 70's but that was expected considering the destination and the time of year.
The shows and other entertainment was excellent, We Will Rock You was the best, if you like Queen you will really enjoy it. Spectres Cabaret was OK it had its ...
Just back from a 14 day cruise. I have sailed with Celebrity before so I knew what to expect. Stateroom attendant great. Blu restaurant service outstanding. Tuscany restaurant very good n- food and service. Skip Sushi on 5. Eat at Qsine at least once for experience. Buffet very good all-around. Entertainment mostly home runs; a couple of grand slams. Great cruise director. Most accessible ...
We flew from Heathrow into New York a day early and booked a limo online with Dial 7 to take us from our hotel to Port Liberty at Bayonne – the transfer was good, can’t say the same for Port Liberty where there were serious traffic delays to actually get to the terminal, even at 11.30 in the morning. Celebrity have a separate ‘meet and greet’ for suite guests and, after a very short wait, we were ...
This was our sixth cruise with Celebrity but the first time on a Millennium class of ship. All our previous five cruises have been on the Solstice class.
For embarkation the drive into Bayonne, NJ is not exactly the most inviting of cruise terminal arrivals. We also had issues coming from our Manhattan hotel and not realising the majority of NYC yellow cabs would not cross the Hudson to go to ...
This was a dreadful ship.
Money money - wanted all the way. Popcorn for the show was $2
Mattress was terrible not one good night's sleep - told the mattress would be replaced at the end of October.
Nothing to do for 65+ on the ship but play trivia.
Except for 2 good headliner shows the entertainment was BAD. Food terrible the whole cruise. Good service in my time dining - this did ...