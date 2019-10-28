  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

3.8
4390 reviews

1-10 of 4,390 Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Freezing in New England

Review for Riviera to Canada & New England

Wongster67 avatar

Wongster67

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Oceania is my favorite cruise line, always has excellent food and service. From the stewards to the servers in the dining areas, always outstanding service. Dijon and Suprano took good care of us, always available to our needs. Sedeep in the grill in the Terrace Cafe always greeted you with a big smile and asked you what your needs were and often brought our hot dishes to our table if time ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Riviera Montreal to Miami, October 30-Nov 16

Review for Riviera to Canada & New England

TravelerTeacherRetired avatar

TravelerTeacherRetired

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. All of the cities were places of interest to us and we had not visited them before. We took advantage of the pre cruise add on. Our hotel, Le Germaine, in Montreal had just re-opened after an update. The update is quite modern, think chairs hanging on chain from the ceiling. The hotel is in an ideal location for walking to downtown. The bed was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Why did I book this for October?

Review for Riviera to Canada & New England

Eaux la la avatar

Eaux la la

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Weather in northeast was far too cold to enjoy the beautiful cities of Canada and New England. Embarkation looked like a greased pig rodeo with two individuals (later three) controlling the crowds. The "herder-in-charge" was too busy chatting with guests (at the head of the line) to keep the processing running smoothly, with agents waving at him frantically to get his attention to send over ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Lots of room for improvement Montreal to Charleston 28 October to 12th November

Review for Silver Wind to Canada & New England

donhanley46 avatar

donhanley46

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Recommended by travel agent having been cruising 22 years with Holandamerica Asamara Majestic Princess and Celebrity we thought by reputation this could be good .This Ship is tired ,in need of refit .All staff ,food, and shows first class . Time of year for this cruise area should cease September 30th much to cold, ports missed, ports of call retailers closed for end of season Now you know ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Gorgeous ship, great itinerary

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Canada & New England

blanche42 avatar

blanche42

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

This ship is absolutely beautiful. Everything was clean and fresh and shiny. The food was good to delicious in the MD and the buffet. In fact, the prime rib was better than we had recently at a local steak house. We enjoyed the Cruise Critic party. It was held in the Sky Lounge and was the largest number of guests to attend. There were drinks and snacks and we got a chance to meet the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

The facade was wonderful but....,

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Canada & New England

whymegez avatar

whymegez

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This ship is beautiful and the shows were outstanding but cold food and lack of hygiene and sanitation made it undesirable. There are no hand sanitizers at all entries to the buffet. It was not until the ship became a cough fest did MSC stand a crew member to spray hands and this was only at the one entrance with sanitizers in place. MSC allowed guests to refill water bothles bu putging the used ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

13 Day reposition cruise NYC to Miami

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Canada & New England

Boschmann avatar

Boschmann

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This is another one of my part two reviews from our back-to-back Meraviglia sailings in October and November. The first part was a ten day Canadian/New England cruise in a Yacht Club interior cabin beginning October 18th. On this sailing beginning in New York City on October 28th we headed straight towards warmer waters so chose a forward facing Aurea Suite with large balcony. I’ll try to keep ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Suite

Cruise staff going the extra mile

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Canada & New England

onthebeachyzerfontein avatar

onthebeachyzerfontein

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

After 36 cruises (on different cruise lines), we found a team at the Edge Bar that went above and beyond to be helpful and friendly. They were always courteous, hardworking and very professional. They were Neptin Alie, Gregory Jean, Mariel Magallano, Angela May Lamog, Max Magotsi and Yange Ndayi. They took care of us for 23 days. The atmosphere with them around was always pleasant and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Inside Stateroom

They were very accomodating

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Canada & New England

surshot avatar

surshot

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The price leaving NYC 13 day cruise was great we even got a balcony , the balcony was tight for luggage space, ,embarking from NY was smooth , disembarking was havoc , The main dining food was not that good ,they push specialities dinning ,thecrew was inexperienced and very new to working on a ship,but very eager to please, and we took care of our waiter, assistant waiter and steward with cash ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony (1 Balcony Stateroom, 1 Inside Stateroom)

Many plusses. . .Many minuses

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Canada & New England

rettiga avatar

rettiga

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

First, although Cruise Critic insists on calling this a 5-night leaf-peeper run, it was in fact a 13-night repo from New York to Miami via the Eastern Caribbean. My wife and I booked this cruise as a target of opportunity: a nice way to celebrate her birthday, a nice opportunity to see our kids in New York before the cruise, and a nice opportunity to visit cousins in Florida afterward. We chose ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

