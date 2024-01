Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Pacific Encounter

Been a few times and ship was late. Took local bus 110 up to Palm Cove ( cheap $6 return for seniors ), but this time got out at Clifton Beach and walked around there for a while, it is beautiful. Then walked to northern end and onto new pathway just inland from beach up to Palm Cove. Walked around for a while ( was there few weeks previous ) it is a busy place, then got bus back to Cairns. Back ...