  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Honolulu Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
477 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 477 Honolulu Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Worst cruise line EVER!!!!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Hawaii

User Avatar
BLG729
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I have been on many cruises and I have tried several cruise lines, but I had heard good things about NCL, so I thought why not?!? If this is you, let me tell you why not… Initial cruise was cancelled for COVID, and that was understandable, but the cruise line refused refunds and would only allow future credit, but with an expiration date, I am sure retired folks don’t have to worry about ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Worst cruise experience EVER

Review for Norwegian Spirit to South Pacific

User Avatar
MickeyBros
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wasnt the cruise we wanted. Nor. kept canceling , changing the rules on our desired cruises. Then told us we had to use our credits this year or lose them. $12,000. Numerous issues. We will never cruise on Nor. again. Despite what they say, their cruise app doesn’t work after you board. Lost out on many excursions as a result. Tried to force my wife through a metal detector, despite ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing cruise!

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
teamflames
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I have spent more than 300 days at sea on a variety of lines. This was our 6th Celebrity cruise and probably our best one. We sailed on the Eclipse earlier in the year, while nothing was wrong with that cruise it was a little underwhelming. We chose this cruise as we were travelling in the region and it seemed a fun way to return to Australia rather than flying. Embarkation was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Great cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CarolynAustralia
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time. The crew really are a credit to Celebrity - nothing is ever too much trouble for them and they do everything so cheerfully. We had the best waiters in the MDR in Mary Grace and Umesha - they truly cared about what they were serving and were fabulous. Captain Alex was very engaged with us and we looked forward to his daily announcements. Our cabin was mid ship on ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Good ship. Great locations. Just a nice easy run back home.

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Arhmgmt
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I hate flying. So any cruise that docks in Australia is attractive to me. It was easy to get to the port from Waikiki but we left it late and got traffic. This was a good size ship. The cabins are quite spacious and decent. The staff are great. And who doesn't love Tahiti. The entertainment, food and general feel is this cruise is great. The breakfast ends in the restaurant at 9 am and with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Shame there isnt a six star rating

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Transpacific

User Avatar
kengail24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My daughter, her partner and myself have had the most amazing cruise on the beautiful Celebrity Solstice cruising from Honolulu to Sydney. Why are there any negative comments regarding this ship? I honestly have no idea, not only is the ship beautiful but the staff are equally so. Staff cannot do enough to ensure your every need is met with kindness, professionalism and friendliness. The food in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Lack Luster - Very Average

Review for Celebrity Solstice to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
We Like Cruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Where do you Start.? The Good - The Staterooms ( Balcony) are bigger than other cruise lines - The corridors are bigger - The Captain was outstanding. in communication and very funny. That unfortunately is where it ends The Ship is tired - Cabin Curtains with holes - Carpets worn and stained - Public rooms are worn and tired Particularly the Passport Bar. Theatre seating very shabby. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1B

Worst Trans-ocean Cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
Peterseremet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We’ve done many transatlantic and transpacific cruises, most of which offered many activities and good entertainment for the many sea days. Unfortunately, this 18-day transpacific cruise was sorely lacking in both entertainment and enrichments opportunities, and was a boring experience overall. This was made all the worse by inclement weather that forced us to spend a lot of time indoors. And the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

5 days at sea is boring!!!

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Specialktou
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Loved the Hawaii portion of the itinerary. After a great time in the islands, we headed out for 5 days of cold, cloudy weather. Not the fault of RC, but just the same, plans for swimming and sunning were dead on arrival. All of that aside, no one on board seemed to know the schedule. I asked what night is formal night, no one knew, not even the customer service desk! This was was our ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Ship is old but comfortable

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Gee_Jimmie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary and knew the ship was old and smaller than others. We like the smaller size ship and wish cruise lines would stop making them bigger and bigger. The itinerary was nice (Honolulu -> Vancouver). The ports were very nice. The cabin was tight but who spends time in their cabin anyway :). The main dining room food was very good compared with other ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Honolulu Reviews
Honolulu Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Honolulu Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Honolulu Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Honolulu Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Honolulu Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews
Honolulu Family Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.