  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Canary Islands Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
674 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 674 Canary Islands Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Ventura - Awful. Standards dropping and Covid Protocols severely lacking

Review for Ventura to Canary Islands

User Avatar
saturn 5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We returned from this 14 night Canaries cruise on 1st October. It was truly awful. We travelled to Southampton by coach with Intercruises. What a shambles. Coaches were pulling into Trowell services with no indication where they were going. We asked one coach driver if he knew when the coach for Ventura was expected to which he rudely replied that he wasn’t on duty. Eventually two arrived late, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Mixed Bag

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Canary Islands

User Avatar
snookerglenn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

First few days out of Southampton were quite choppy at sea and a lot of passengers appeared to be staying in their rooms. Ship movement prevented the acrobatic act from performing in the theatre and outside deck areas were closed. Thankfully, conditions improved once the ship had got past the Bay of Biscay and temperatures rose the closer we got to the Canaries. Meals in the main restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside

Corprate carnival takes over

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Keithnstephr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our main purpose was to visit Madeira on New Year’s Eve.the fireworks are a must to see and did not disappoint. Check in included a covid test which meant my wife pushing my wheelchair quite a distance through qualming system which was unnecessary there were less than a dozen people queuing. We then entered the main terminal where we received our test results fairly quickly and boarded the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Imagine Cruising special

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Promoted by Imagine cruising 12 Night cruise taking in Lizbon,Cadiz and the canaries we booked especially to see the top headliners Russell Watson Jimmy Tarbuck and Lulu. new regulations due to Covid meant a long queue to be tested before embarking and a wait in reception until you were pinged on your phone to get on board. The ship was immaculate decorated for Christmas and spotless ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Back on board :-)

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Canary Islands

User Avatar
wenlyn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We saw this cruise advertised by Imagine cruising who had chartered Queen Mary after covid restrictions forced her scheduled restart to be delayed. We were keen to sail again and the thought of some winter sun was enticing. Pre sailing the online form filling was tedious and the arrival of a new variant of covid and subsequent media noise created more of it and raised stress levels. On the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Good, but not a "Premium All-Inclusive" as Mein Schiff advertises...

Review for Mein Schiff to Canary Islands

User Avatar
berlinNYC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just came back from our first ever Mein Schiff cruise, and my first German speaking ship experience (my partner has been once on the AIDA). This was our 28th cruise. I, a non-german, but German speaking person, give this ship a 3 out of 5. My partner, German born and raised, gives it a 4. Both of us liked a few things, and disliked a few others. All in all, we found the "Premium All Inclusive" ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Expectations not met - Mein Schiff 3

Review for Mein Schiff to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Leandros
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are loyal Celebrity cruisers (8 cruises sind 2013, mostly Aqua Class), but with the newly introduced price increases we wanted to try something new. As German natives it was logic to try a German cruiseline. As we love being serviced at the table, TUI was the only option for us. Unfortunately we were not as happy as with Celebrity (although we did enjoy the cruises of course): - In ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Dancing With The Captain !!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Icantthinkofone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Remember this song ?There was no land in sight !!!! October 25th was quite a nice day to embark on our 11 night cruise to the Canaries I have been on this cruise many times and couldn't wait to sail. Embarkation was reasonable but being Diamond does not seem to have that preferential treatment it used to ....sadly . Once onboard we were able to go straight to the cabin which was one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Exciting new experiences of the Canary islands

Review for Queen Victoria to Canary Islands

User Avatar
EMah
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a back to back cruise coming off the Mediterranean & Adriatic cruise. We wanted to see what the Canary islands have to offer and it was a delight. We enjoyed the experience of the beautiful greenery and 585 metre high expose sea cliffs in Madeira island, the collapsed gigantic volcanic Caldera Taburiente in La Palma island, the ride up to 3550M of the tall volcanic mountains Mt Teide ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Hail to the Queen

Review for Queen Victoria to Canary Islands

User Avatar
LECCITYMAN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise as we love all the dancing aboard Cunard lines. This was our second, the first being 17 days on Queen Elizabeth. Had not been to the Canary Islands so it was a good fit. We had an ocean view as compared to a balcony last time and all was well. Room steward was great as always and room was clean and comfortable. Could not see the difference in cost being worth it on this 12 ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview, obstructed view

Find a cruise

Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews to Canary Islands on Other Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Canary Islands
Royal Caribbean International Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Canary Islands
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Braemar Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Canary Islands
Windstar Cruises Wind Star Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Canary Islands
Silversea Cruises Silver Wind Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Canary Islands
Azamara Azamara Journey Cruise Reviews for Gay & Lesbian Cruises to Canary Islands
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent