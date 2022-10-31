Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
66 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 66 Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Good, but not the same.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
Rossoneri92
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our third cruise with princess, after having a magnificent time on its sister ship, the Royal princess back in 2017 we thought we'd all get back together and try the regal! There were 10 of us ranging from 22-80 years old. We were all very excited as we had all just loved our time on the Royal princess but I don't know if princess has changed post covid or cruising in general. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Ship Built by Designers and Engineers, Beautiful, However it was not built for Cruisers

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
AjaxTheHound
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Good: Brand New Beautiful Ship (5th revenue cruise I believe) Balcony Room was excellent in design and function Food was exceptional (I tried: Hudson, Indulge, Local, Le Bistro, Commodore, Cagney’s and Palomar) The not so good: Shops were not real shops - they were aisles alongside of halls in most cases Deck 8 (Infinity Pool, Ocean Boulevard...) issues include could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Highly recommend the Prima when occupancy is about 2/3's or less

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
RWilbourn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I loved my 11-night cruise (Oct. 31 - Nov. 11) on the Norwegian Prima. I usually cruise with Celebrity but I think the Prima out-Celebrities Celebrity. While the Prima venues are all small relative to the passenger capacity of the ship, if the ship is less than 75% full then with a few exceptions, it’s not a problem. PRO’s: Beautiful finishes and furnishings. Much more understated and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Boutique hotel on the sea

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
hungry1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The bulk of the itinerary was to visit the Southern Caribbean. I have never been. I also have never been to Galveston, TX before. The idea of new destinations appealed to me. I booked the first week bookings became available. The marketing described the ship as more space per passenger and a lower crew to passenger ratio. Both statements were accurate for the most part. In an effort to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Studio

Beautiful ship missed the mark

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
Tweetip10
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation, pretty much same as any RCL cruise. Security, meet at counter person to person, review docs, picture, key card, proceed to board. Stateroom, 9388 balcony, room was beautiful and nicely decorated and designed, nice bed very comfortable, bathroom, largest ever seen in standard balcony. Outstanding shower, large for a cruise ship, 4 way adjustable shower head, burn your skin off ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Great Concept….Missed the Mark

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
Cruisewithmomanddad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As Latitude Sapphire, I’ve been on a cruise or two…almost 200 nights on NCL. I was excited to experience the Prima on only its 5th voyage. The concept of “more space” for passengers is a great idea but poorly executed. As I currently sit at the main pool (real time review), the space is so small and so packed with people that it feels more like a low budget spring break experience. They’ve ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Mixed Emotions

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
steventrace
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We so looked forward to Prima. As massive NCL fans very loyal to the brand, we couldn't wait to get onboard. Our first impressions were..wow. the Penrose Atrium was so fresh and had that new car feeling. Our initial look over the ship was very positive. The stateroom (Balcony BC Cat) was beautiful, felt spacious and luxurious. The bathroom was also a delight. After our eleven night cruise we drew ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony with Access to Thermal Spa

The Prima- A Leaky Boat

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Prima

User Avatar
sherisan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose The Prima for the ship. The itinerary was great, but, really we wanted the full Haven experience on The Prima. The Prima is a stunning ship. Elegance on each floor. Sadly, the Prima has issues. Day 1 - our carpet in our room was soaked, it squished as you walked between the bed and the bathroom. We reported this and we were told they took care of the issue. Day 2 - carpet soaked; ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: The Haven Penthouse with Large Balcony

Panama Canal 10/27 - 11/10/19

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Carnival Freedom

User Avatar
CHATTACRUISER
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

There were so many wrong things about this cruise...where to begin? Let me start with the positive. Our cabin steward, Wejaya and his assistant Anna were great! They kept the room sparkling clean, with fresh ice and a new towel animal every day. Our room was on Lido deck, close to the buffet areas and pools. Anna and Wejaya worked hard from dawn to dark but were always pleasant and greeted us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Great 14 days

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Carnival Freedom

User Avatar
Wolf19
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruise with Carnival many many times never a bad cruise. All though there are things that can be done defiantly our vacation was amazing. Embarkation was easy with no issues got right on the ship we were early for our embarkation there was no problems. Disembarkation was a slap in the face that our vacation was over ( not Carnivals fault) we were in line for 2 and half ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Galveston to the Southern Caribbean
Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews
Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews
Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Carnival Magic Cruise Reviews
Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Regal Princess Cruise Reviews
Galveston to the Southern Caribbean Carnival Breeze Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.