We did the back to back Transatlantic and Mediterranean cruise this May. We arrived at our scheduled port time and there was approximately a one quarter mile long line outside of the terminal in the Florida sun. It took an hour and a half to enter the terminal and then an hour and twenty minutes to get our COVID test and to get registered. We finally boarded the ship 3 hours later. During the ...
This was our 22nd Disney Cruise. We have been on all the ships but the Magic is still the most magical. We were on the transatlantic cruise that left Dover on Sept 9 and arrived in NY on Sept 20. We had four days at sea to cross the Atlantic.
The staff, entertainment, food was all top notch. There was lots to do during the day when at sea. Cooking class, cocktail tasting, movies, workshops ...
We expected a lot from Disney and were not disappointed. Staff are excellent, and go out of their way to make sure everyone is having the best experience possible. The food was very good, and having the servers join us in the different restaurants meant that we never needed to explain our preferences again after the first night. Breakfast and lunch were okay, but not in the same league as ...
I realy enjoyed the cruise
We had a problem with the information on the visa and we were forced to desembark in azores and rembark in amsterdam
We were a party oh 5 and that cost us a lot of extra money
But everything else was realy great
Excelent food
Great entertinment for the kids
Loved thr attention of our waiters aaron he was so special
Ask for him if you can ...
Disney World is known by creating magic and by providing customer service that is by far the best in the world, thinking of exceeding that, it is impossible but there is one place that tops it by 1000 times. On September 28th we (my hubby, 7 year old and me) came back from the most magical vacation ever, the Disney Magic Transatlantic cruise. The accommodations are fabulous, the ship is gorgeous, ...
OK, this was my 18th Cruise with Disney, I have tried others, but really prefer the family atmosphere on disney ships.
I had low expectations of the ports of call (Boston, Sydney - Canada - Dublin and Liverpool) but I love a long cruise and have done two previous transatlantic cruises with Disney, and looked forward to the entertainment and service.
This route took us north, but not north ...
To start, I have cruised DCL before and it was excellent. I have been to WDW yearly since I could afford it and I will continue to do so, I have never experienced any issues at WDW and the service and experience has always been faultless. It is with regret when I say the same cannot be afforded to DCL.
It is even more so, in the response to my complaints that I felt even more let down and ...
In a nutshell: It was awesome. On a scale of 1-100, I'd give it a 97.
The cruise had high expectations -- we were dipping into savings and pulling the kids (7 and 5 years old) out of school as we felt this kind of length of cruise and ports it was visiting was probably a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity on Disney (and it appears to be so. The 2016 EBTA isn't as great as itinerary, IMO) . We've ...
Our transatlantic cruise was the trip of a lifetime. I did not expect to enjoy every minute so much because I had anticipated a tedious, boring voyage. So happy to be proved wrong!
If there is a lecturer on board advising what to see and do in each port and giving information about the science of the sea - GO! Professor Chuck was absolutely fascinating on our cruise. We learned about the depths ...
Things started to go wrong from the minute we boarded. Greeted in the Centrum and directed to the Caballeros dining room for lunch. We were shown to a table with a view and were served by a very pleasant young man. The buffet style lunch was excellent plenty of choice and nicely prepared. We decided that we would save some time and asked our server to arrange a wine package for us, which he ...