AmaWaterways December 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

December 2022
AmaMagna
AmaMagna (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima
AmaPrima
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSerena
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSerena
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

AmaSiena

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaViola

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMagna

7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSerena

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaCerto

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMora

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Legendary DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMora

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

AmaMora

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2021.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2021.

