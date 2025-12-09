Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

We found you 44 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
10 Nights

West Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua • Philipsburg +2 more

1,581 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

611 reviews
Dec 2, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Mediterranean Sea • Sete • Barcelona

2,063 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Atlantic Crossing

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • Philipsburg +2 more

1,215 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

611 reviews
Dec 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

443 reviews
Dec 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

249 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone • Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor +3 more

Dec 8, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Gippsland • Melbourne • Cruising • Tasman Sea • Foveaux Strait • Dunedin +5 more

249 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

Dec 29, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

Dec 13, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy Land

Port: Rome • Naples • Ionian Sea • Agios Nikolaos • Mediterranean Sea • Jerusalem • Haifa +5 more

2,063 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +3 more

2,063 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Classic Panama Canal Passage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Caribbean Sea • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Caribbean Sea +4 more

146 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

Dec 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

