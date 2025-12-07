Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Emerald Yacht Cruises December 2025

We found you 4 cruises

7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

23 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Zurich - Lucerne & Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Zurich • Luzern • Basel • Breisach • Kehl • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

23 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Breisach • Basel

23 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Kehl • Breisach • Basel • Lucerne • Luzern +2 more

23 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Emerald Yacht Cruises
View All Prices

