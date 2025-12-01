Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

We found you 54 cruises

Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,030 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Dec 1, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Koh Samui • Phuket • Langkawi +3 more

929 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Vincent • Barbados • San Juan

1,614 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Dec 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

46 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Perth • Margaret River • Albany • Adelaide • Melbourne • Hobart • Sydney

2,249 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay • Grand Cayman +1 more

2,787 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Port Canaveral

322 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,884 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

322 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • Guadeloupe • Dominica • Grenada • Barbados • San Juan

1,614 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Barbados • San Juan

1,614 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Seabourn December 2025 Cruises

Seabourn December 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

MSC December 2025 Cruises

MSC December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.