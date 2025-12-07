Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

MSC December 2025 Cruises

8 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Valencia • Barcelona • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Alicante • Valencia

411 reviews
Dec 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

MSC Cruises
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

244 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Aruba • Cartagena • Colon • Puerto Limon • Roatan • Miami

1,923 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral

244 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,315 reviews
Dec 1, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocho Rios • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Port Canaveral +3 more

244 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Nevis • Antigua • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Miami

1,923 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

212 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami +4 more

MSC Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Puerto Plata +6 more

90 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Nassau • Port Canaveral

90 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

