Viking River December 2025 Cruises

We found you 76 cruises

Viking Aton rendering (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton Restaurant (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton pool deck rendering (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton stateroom (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton
Viking Aton rendering (Photo/Viking)
Viking Aton

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

3 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mississippi Delta Explorer

Port: Memphis • Greenville • Vicksburg • Natchez • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Louisiana +1 more

36 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Beyla
Viking Beyla
CC Viking Beyla Aquavit Terrace
Viking Beyla
TA Viking Beyla Bar
Viking Beyla
CC Viking Beyla Veranda Suite
Viking Beyla

9 Nights

Christmas Along The Elbe

Port: Berlin • Potsdam • Lutherstadt Wittenberg • Meissen • Dresden • Saxon • Bad Shandau +1 more

117 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Seine

Port: Paris • Vernon • Seine • Caudebec • Rouen • Les Andelys • Paris

37 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Seine

Port: Paris • Vernon • Seine • Caudebec • Rouen • Les Andelys • Paris

42 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dordrecht • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Speyer +3 more

65 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

New Orleans & Southern Charms

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Natchez • Vicksburg • Baton Rouge • New Orleans

36 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Danube

Port: Regensburg • Passau • Austria • Durnstein • Vienna • Bend Region of the Danube • Budapest

165 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mississippi Delta Explorer

Port: New Orleans • Louisiana • Baton Rouge • Natchez • Vicksburg • Greenville • Memphis

36 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dordrecht • Cologne • Koblenz • Rhine • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Speyer +3 more

154 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Christmas Delights

Port: Passau • Linz • Austria • Durnstein • Vienna • Bratislava • Bend Region of the Danube +1 more

175 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

153 reviews
Dec 9, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Danube Christmas Delights

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Durnstein • Austria • Linz • Passau

175 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Rhine • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

61 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

