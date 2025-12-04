Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,101 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Holland America Line
13 Nights

Far East Discovery

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

1,133 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Holland America Line
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica Holiday

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,101 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Mexican Riviera Holiday

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

972 reviews
Dec 27, 2025
Holland America Line
17 Nights

Circle Hawaii Holiday

Port: San Diego • Hilo • Maui • Kona • Honolulu • Ensenada • San Diego

568 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Baja Peninsula Holiday

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

972 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Holland America Line
14 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: Antilles & Private Island Holid...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • St. John • Port of Spain • Grenada • Barbados • St. Lucia +4 more

598 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Holland America Line
28 Nights

New Zealand & South Australia Discovery Collector

Port: Sydney • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Gisborne • Tauranga +12 more

834 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Holland America Line
17 Nights

Eastern & Southern Caribbean: San Juan & Abc Islan...

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Miami • Half Moon Cay +6 more

1,033 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean: Greater Antilles & Mexico Holid...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

1,208 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Holland America Line
11 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: Windward & Leeward Islands Holi...

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Thomas +2 more

1,033 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
Holland America Line
12 Nights

Panama Canal Holiday: Costa Rica & Greater Antille...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon +3 more

129 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: San Juan & St. Thomas Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

1,208 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Holland America Line
7 Nights

Western Caribbean: Mexico Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

282 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Holland America Line
15 Nights

Indonesian Holiday

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Surabaya • Probolinggo • Bali • Komodo Island • Lembar • Semarang +2 more

1,133 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Holland America Line
