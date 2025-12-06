Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

We found you 48 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,328 reviews
Dec 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
celebrity xcel render
Celebrity Xcel

7 Nights

Usvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

Dec 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

11 Nt Panama Canal & Perfect Day Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao +2 more

60 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My • Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,243 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Thailand & Vietnam Holiday

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

2,243 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Canaries, Spain & Morocco

Port: Barcelona • Gibraltar • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga +1 more

1,678 reviews
Dec 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

New Zealand Holiday Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +4 more

758 reviews
Dec 23, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

Port: Bali • Lombok • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,746 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Antigua, St. Maarten Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Fort Lauderdale

1,962 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

4 Nights

Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

2,503 reviews
Dec 4, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Patagonia & Argentina Holiday

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,328 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

60 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Best Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts +1 more

60 reviews
Dec 1, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

7n St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Puerto Plata

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Miami

192 reviews
Dec 7, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Tortola, Antigua & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • Tortola • Antigua • Miami

192 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

