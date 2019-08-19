  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Coral Expeditions Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Home for 7 nights
Coral and clam
Green Coral
Sunset at sea
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
108 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 108 Coral Expeditions Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

cruisealotnow avatar

cruisealotnow

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

ALMOST PERFECT

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

Cruisin Bon avatar

Cruisin Bon

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA." The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for the review of your Wild Islands & Walks of South Australia voyage with us. We are very glad that you enjoyed the hospitality and professionalism of our crew onboard and the...

Sail Date: February 2021

Immersive snorkelling and diving on the Great Barrier Reef

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

Swacgo avatar

Swacgo

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great 7 days on the Barrier Reef. 50 passengers only. Crew were superb and ship (more like a yacht) modern and well maintained. Plenty of options for excursions (morning and afternoon) followed by a 3 course dinner with wine included. Company practices Covid Safe procedures with everyone including crew requiring a negative test result before boarding and regular temperature checks during the ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for the review of your Outerknown Adventures on the Great Barrier Reef voyage with us. We are very glad that you enjoyed the yacht-like vessel Coral Discoverer, our sailSAFE...

Sail Date: December 2020

Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

Happy travelling avatar

Happy travelling

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

We went on the recent Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition cruise out of Cairns and were highly impressed with it. This was Coral Expeditions first voyage since March. Our main aim was to get out snorkelling on the reef and the trip provided plenty of opportunities on amazing reefs. The passengers were a blend of ages. The cruise had something for everyone, whether ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Great Barrier Reef just as much as we do! Thank you for your amazing review, and for choosing Coral Expeditions to do your first ever cruise with! We...

Sail Date: October 2020

Extraordinary 7 night Great Barrier Reef Cruise

Review for Coral Expeditions II to Australia & New Zealand

Richard from Sydney avatar

Richard from Sydney

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

This is my 1st actual cruise - just done day trips before. So this is written from the perspective of someone who is new to all this. Colour me impressed. ------ What do you get when you cross the untouched beauty of the outer Great Barrier Reef with an experienced crew whose focus is on making sure you get to see as much of it as possible? No prize for guessing it is Coral Expeditions 7 ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for leaving such an amazing review and in-depth review! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Great Barrier Reef just as much as we do, and that your trip was such a wonderful...

Sail Date: January 2020

Excellent way to see the Great Barrier Reef and Lizard island

Review for Coral Expeditions II to Australia & New Zealand

bikim avatar

bikim

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We chose the cruise as means to see Lizard Island and to snorkel on the northern part of the Great Barrier reef. Service and attention to detail by the never tiring and hardworking crew made our trip a memorable experience. Like minded passengers also added to the overall experience and the excitement of "exploring the great barrier reef" lasted the entire journey. The summary in this website ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Great Barrier Reef Snorkeling and Diving at its Best

Review for Coral Expeditions II to Australia & New Zealand

gabipeter avatar

gabipeter

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Have been on cruises with CORALEXPEDITIONS before exploring the Kimberly's and through the Solomon Islands from Cairns to Noumea. All cruises were perfectly organised, Crews always highly motivated and friendly. Food choice and quality outstanding. All ships were well maintained and very clean. The sightseeing programs exceptional good, very interesting. On the recent Great Barrier Reef ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

An Amazing Trip

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

DebbieandPaul avatar

DebbieandPaul

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Just returned from an amazing 3-night trip around the coral reef. The accommodation was very pleasant, plenty of room along with a good bathroom facilities and good size windows to see the breath-taking views. Food was delightful, good choices with plenty for all. Staff were exceptional and professional the team worked together to provide guests with knowledge and any requirements, being ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. The Great Barrier Reef is an amazing part of the world, and we are glad we had the pleasure of sharing it with you! Thanks for choosing Coral Expeditions...

Sail Date: October 2019

Broome to Cairns Scenery and Art

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

jillyf avatar

jillyf

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises. Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship. Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg. We enjoyed both parts ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for the fantastically detailed review. What an experience exploring the Kimberley, as well as Cape York, Arnhem Land & Torres Strait! We agree, the spectacular scenery of the...

Sail Date: September 2019

Amazing

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

Dianpatjohnmarch avatar

Dianpatjohnmarch

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Read More

Response from DianneS, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. Your right, the Kimberley is the most awesome part of the world! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that...

Sail Date: August 2019

