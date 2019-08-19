Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA."
The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Great 7 days on the Barrier Reef. 50 passengers only. Crew were superb and ship (more like a yacht) modern and well maintained. Plenty of options for excursions (morning and afternoon) followed by a 3 course dinner with wine included. Company practices Covid Safe procedures with everyone including crew requiring a negative test result before boarding and regular temperature checks during the ...
We went on the recent Coral Expeditions Great Barrier Reef & Coral Sea Expedition cruise out of Cairns and were highly impressed with it. This was Coral Expeditions first voyage since March.
Our main aim was to get out snorkelling on the reef and the trip provided plenty of opportunities on amazing reefs. The passengers were a blend of ages. The cruise had something for everyone, whether ...
This is my 1st actual cruise - just done day trips before. So this is written from the perspective of someone who is new to all this. Colour me impressed.
What do you get when you cross the untouched beauty of the outer Great Barrier Reef with an experienced crew whose focus is on making sure you get to see as much of it as possible?
No prize for guessing it is Coral Expeditions 7 ...
We chose the cruise as means to see Lizard Island and to snorkel on the northern part of the Great Barrier reef. Service and attention to detail by the never tiring and hardworking crew made our trip a memorable experience. Like minded passengers also added to the overall experience and the excitement of "exploring the great barrier reef" lasted the entire journey. The summary in this website ...
Have been on cruises with CORALEXPEDITIONS before exploring the Kimberly's and through the Solomon Islands from Cairns to Noumea. All cruises were perfectly organised,
Crews always highly motivated and friendly. Food choice and quality outstanding. All ships were well maintained and very clean. The sightseeing programs exceptional good, very interesting.
On the recent Great Barrier Reef ...
Just returned from an amazing 3-night trip around the coral reef.
The accommodation was very pleasant, plenty of room along with a good bathroom facilities and good size windows to see the breath-taking views.
Food was delightful, good choices with plenty for all.
Staff were exceptional and professional the team worked together to provide guests with knowledge and any requirements, being ...
This was Broome to Darwin, then Darwin to Cairns, two very different cruises.
Broome to Darwin was more about scenery, birds, geology, nature and seeing "outback" Australia. There were only 38 passengers on the 72 passenger ship.
Broome to Cairns included some of this but concentrated on indigenous communities and their art. The ship had 68 passengers on this leg.
We enjoyed both parts ...
We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...