ABOUT OUR PARTY: My husband and I, both in our 60's, have cruised on this ship twice before in 2010 and 2012 when it was still the "Destiny." We were eager to see how the refurb changed the ship and to experience the Port of Charleston. This was a five-day cruise visiting Nassau and Half Moon Cay. We cruised with our daughter, her husband, and our 8 and 10-year-old grandchildren.
THE NIGHT ...
We choose this cruise because it was a 3-hour drive to the port for us. We arrived around 11:30 to the parking lot and there was no line and we pulled right up to the luggage tent, then followed directions to where to park and walked to Building 324 to check in. Somewhere in there we paid for the week to park but I can't remember if it was before luggage drop off or after. The lot lanes are A, ...
Having been on multiple lines, I was looking forward to being back on Carnival. This was for a 4 night out of Charleston, SC.
Unfortunately, Carnival disappointed on multiple levels. I knew going in that this was an older ship but it had been refurbished in 2012 and I was hoping that the last 2 years would have given Carnival time to fix things on this ship when getting it back for ...
That about sums it up. From the food to the activities to the spa, it was awful. The only good thing was the waitstaff and room steward. The food was dull and the choices limited. The spa is a scam and overpriced. Except for the waitstaff and our room steward, the rest of the staff was rude and unhelpful. Our shore excursion was cancelled and the cruise did nothing to accommodate the cancelation. ...
You know meeting your "X" can be good and awkward depending on the circumstance. It was nice to be back on a cruise and she felt like a warm memory. The tall beautiful atrium (gorgeous). The gracious staff and very welcoming attitudes were very nice indeed. The smell was the first thing to spike my memory. If you have cruised a lot, you know what I mean. :) .. While not all smell like roses, ...
This was my first ever cruise, so I understand that I don’t have anything to compare but I wanted to write a review from my perspective. First we’ll start with our cabin:
1. We booked cabin deck 10, balcony right by the spa.
2. The cabin was spacious as was the balcony. The bathroom was small and wouldn’t be very comfortable or even accessible to someone that was larger than an average ...
We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
First if your parking at the port,you will need to have your credit card ready to pay for parking,the embarkation was swift and easy,we walked on with two bottles of wine one with a screw off top so we could have a glass on the lido with lunch.Buffet food was a B +,Guy Fieri Burger Joint was excellent,The Havanna Bar right next to the lido marketplace had your omelet station which was ...
We choose this cruise as we could get a direct flight from Cleveland. We’ve had “mixed” experiences with Carnival. However this was one of the best cruises we’ve been on. We choose a spa balcony mostly because we wanted to be away from the hub bub. But, unfortunately, you could still hear the blaring music from the Lido deck on the Serenity decks. Too bad. The access to some spa amenities was ...
Booked this cruise because we could drive to the port and do a "Snooze and Cruise" at the local Best Western. Hotel provided parking and shuttle to and from the port. Embarkation was delayed an hour due to the ship entering port late because of bad weather. Initially a little confusing because the shuttle dropped you off at a building where you went through and then boarded another shuttle to ...