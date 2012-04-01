We wanted to see South America for the first time. Viking was very responsive regarding how we needed to meet the Chilean and Argentina requirements for entry into their countries, and meet their Covid requirements. Viking established a travel insurance relationship with TripAssure that was inexpensive and comprehensive. Because of Covid, the Viking staff went over and above to make sure its ...
Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
The reason for this cruise was because the first cruise we did on the MSC Sinfonia from Venice to Durban was excellent. We thought it will be similar on a longer cruise like the Poesia and booked it already on the Sinfonia. We have not visited the countries as per the proposed iternary, hence the reason to select this ship and route. We were very disappointed that the amount of English speaking ...
This sailing was a repositioning from South America to the Mediterranean. Embarkation in BA was well organised taking only one and half hours from arrival at the cruise terminal to reach our cabin. One case was already there and the other arrived a couple of hours later. Neither was damaged.
Correct protocols were followed for the emergency drill and the exercise was more professional than ...
Now don't get me wrong, we really enjoyed this cruise and for the money we paid it was a bargain. However not having cruised with MSC before there were a few unexpected omissions compared to other lines we've used.
Embarkation was swift as we were one of the last to board due to a prior trip to the Iguazu Falls, then it was straight into the lifeboat drill, where you not only had to take your ...
Five stars for this cruise! Was it perfect? No.... But, I am comparing it with a crossing from Santos to Hamburg with the same ship 2 years ago and the MSC Magnifica has definitely improved. Besides that, once you get used to the imperfections of MSC cruises, or what you think are imperfections comparing to other cruise lines, you do not focus anymore on those issues. At least I do not ...
Had wonderful cruise from Buenos Aires to Savona, Italy.we are very seasoned cruisers and after reading some reviews a little worried no need to be, lovely clean ship inside and out! Food ranged from good to excellent,starters could have been main course .in 3 weeks the evening menu was never repeated, the service was probably some of the best and friendliest we have had in 16 cruises and the ...
I have been at the MSC Poesia before so I knew what to expect in terms of condition of the ship. The Poesia is a very elegant and beautiful ship. I had booked the fantasia category and I had a very nice balcony cabin on the 9th floor. Cabin attendant from Brasil was efficient and friendly and kept my cabin always in pristine condition.
From my point of view the following areas were excellent and ...
Embarkation was total chaos - it took an age to be called from the reception hall to check-in, then the check-in seemed very long winded.
The cruise began with a four hour delay in sailing from Buenos Aires due to problems with the ship's engine(s) which meant we "missed our slot" on the River Plate. The following day brought another delay as unfortunately a passenger was taken ill and had to ...