Buenos Aires to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
9 reviews

Filters

1-9 of 9 Buenos Aires to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Terrific food , entertainment, and interesting speakers throughout our journey

Review for Viking Jupiter to Transatlantic

User Avatar
UDHigh
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see South America for the first time. Viking was very responsive regarding how we needed to meet the Chilean and Argentina requirements for entry into their countries, and meet their Covid requirements. Viking established a travel insurance relationship with TripAssure that was inexpensive and comprehensive. Because of Covid, the Viking staff went over and above to make sure its ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Late itinerary changes and bad weather marred enjoyment

Review for Viking Jupiter to Transatlantic

User Avatar
weegeedee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having travelled with Viking Ocean many times, they continue to be our preferred cruise line, having experienced good and bad elsewhere. This cruise was one where you just had to make the best of the situation. Viking were not in control of the ports that did not appear to want us, necessitating itinerary changes, nor totally in charge of the handling staff in port building, and definitely not in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Not as nice Poesia cruise

Review for MSC Poesia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Sarica
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The reason for this cruise was because the first cruise we did on the MSC Sinfonia from Venice to Durban was excellent. We thought it will be similar on a longer cruise like the Poesia and booked it already on the Sinfonia. We have not visited the countries as per the proposed iternary, hence the reason to select this ship and route. We were very disappointed that the amount of English speaking ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Stunning ship but overall experience language driven

Review for MSC Poesia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Kaeloxelus
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This sailing was a repositioning from South America to the Mediterranean. Embarkation in BA was well organised taking only one and half hours from arrival at the cruise terminal to reach our cabin. One case was already there and the other arrived a couple of hours later. Neither was damaged. Correct protocols were followed for the emergency drill and the exercise was more professional than ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Can't Grumble for the Cost

Review for MSC Orchestra to Transatlantic

User Avatar
cruiserchad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Now don't get me wrong, we really enjoyed this cruise and for the money we paid it was a bargain. However not having cruised with MSC before there were a few unexpected omissions compared to other lines we've used. Embarkation was swift as we were one of the last to board due to a prior trip to the Iguazu Falls, then it was straight into the lifeboat drill, where you not only had to take your ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

From Buenos Aires to Venice with the MSC Magnifica

Review for MSC Magnifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
travelberlin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Five stars for this cruise! Was it perfect? No.... But, I am comparing it with a crossing from Santos to Hamburg with the same ship 2 years ago and the MSC Magnifica has definitely improved. Besides that, once you get used to the imperfections of MSC cruises, or what you think are imperfections comparing to other cruise lines, you do not focus anymore on those issues. At least I do not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Great time

Review for Costa Pacifica to Transatlantic

User Avatar
wolvesangela
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Had wonderful cruise from Buenos Aires to Savona, Italy.we are very seasoned cruisers and after reading some reviews a little worried no need to be, lovely clean ship inside and out! Food ranged from good to excellent,starters could have been main course .in 3 weeks the evening menu was never repeated, the service was probably some of the best and friendliest we have had in 16 cruises and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Very good voyage with MSC Poesia

Review for MSC Poesia to Transatlantic

User Avatar
travelberlin
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I have been at the MSC Poesia before so I knew what to expect in terms of condition of the ship. The Poesia is a very elegant and beautiful ship. I had booked the fantasia category and I had a very nice balcony cabin on the 9th floor. Cabin attendant from Brasil was efficient and friendly and kept my cabin always in pristine condition. From my point of view the following areas were excellent and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2014

BUENOS AIRES TO SOUTHAMPTON

Review for MSC Opera to Transatlantic

User Avatar
forestgrump
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was total chaos - it took an age to be called from the reception hall to check-in, then the check-in seemed very long winded. The cruise began with a four hour delay in sailing from Buenos Aires due to problems with the ship's engine(s) which meant we "missed our slot" on the River Plate. The following day brought another delay as unfortunately a passenger was taken ill and had to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2012

