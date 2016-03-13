Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Asia

We only decided on this cruise due to the price. We were not looking for a cruise but this one "appeared" on our email and we could not ignore it. And we are sooo glad we didn't ignore it. Best holiday ever!! If we had stayed at home and ate at a Michelin rated restaurant every night, we would have spent more than the fare for the cruise- and missed out on the other meals, ports of call, ...