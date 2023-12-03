No longer a get together for members unless they are "diamond status" so you now need 80 cruise days to get a free drink from RCI.We queued on deck 4 mid ship, were directed forward past the Schooner Bar, then to port outside deck (so those wishing to view their pics could do so - RCI didn't want to miss a last-minute purchase), back into ship in front of Royal Theatre, then across to starboard deck, then back aft for what seemed like 80 metres to leave almost directly across from where we started from, with all 4000 of us to go through two exit checking points.