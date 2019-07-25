  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Baltimore to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
231 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 231 Baltimore to Canada & New England Cruise Reviews

Great cruise but the ship needs some love

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
annedav
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Just return from our cruise. We had a good time. The crew was perfect, such great service. However the cabin needs lots of love. Pros - Service - Food - Accessibility Cons - Cabin - Entertainment SHIP The size of the ship is perfect. You get around easily. The common rooms are very beautiful. You never feel crowded. However, it is due for a renewal especially the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Nightmare cruise

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
everyonerides
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

. A week prior to boarding we got an email that said due to a coast guard inspection don't show up until noon - no big deal. The boat did not leave until midnight The coast guard was interested in some cracks in the center. Non mechanical but you wonder. They canceled all shore tours in Boston. Went to Portland and then to Bar Harbor which they canceled because their "life boats" couldn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Rock n roll delight

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
work2travel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Booked to travel with friends, who later backed out. Between the Coast Guard and the weather nothing came off as scheduled.departure was delayed by at least 8 hours due to "non-mechanical" problems found during Coast Guard inspection. Arrived in Boston at 4:00 pm and all excursions cancelled. Missed total of 2 ports of call. To their credit the line refunded 2 days of cruise to our on board ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

This ship needs help!

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
jamesjacobs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were on this ship 2 years ago going south and weren't really impressed but only went this trip because of the 9 nights we would suppose to be in port 5 days - didn't happen. A week prior to boarding we got an email that said due to a coast guard inspection don't show up until noon - no big deal. The boat did not leave until the following morning. It then didn't pull into boston until 3pm and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

The Motion of the Ocean

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Oles3611
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Canada New England cruise. If we were to do this again... we would definitely not go in late September or October. The weather is to iffy and uncertain. The Lady G was put to the test this trip. First we were 9 hours late leaving Port of Baltimore. We never got a real honest explanation as to why. Non-mechanical some say, whatever that meant. Then she faced a Category 1 tropical ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Not for kids

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Mshort93
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

They have absolutely nothing for the kids to do. Besides the closet sized room for the tots. My daughter is 3 and was nervous about going to the kids section and they wouldn’t even let me walk her in and say goodbye.. ridiculous. No activities.. nothing. Rooms are small. Workers are nice except for a few that seems miserable. Carnival pride is definitely a better choice. Their dining room is ok. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Hurricane Dorian & Emergency Stop

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
KathieSC
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had a discount from Royal Caribbean because the previous cruise we were on we had a flooded cabin on the Allure of the Seas. We also chose this cruise because of the size of the ship. Neither my husband nor I liked the bigger ship, Allure. We preferred the smaller ships. We also liked the time of year and the biggest reason was the ports of call. We were very ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Walt Okon- Grandeur Second Time

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
Walt OKon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Walt Okon =Review of GRANDEUR OF THE SEAS on 5- 14 September 2019 in room Grand Suite #8016 Grand Suite # 8016 is located on the eighth deck, port side (Left Side) of the ship. 1/3 of the way from the bow of the ship. Stateroom Attendant was Dominic Moses. He was excellent in all respects. This room was perfectly clean and set up for us. We use sanitizer wipes on everything and inside every ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Staff is the highlight of this cruise!!

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
kmnamee8727
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise strictly for the convenience of the port. The port of Baltimore is so convenient, the parking is reasonable, the staff are helpful, and everything is run quite efficiently.. We also wanted to try a different itinerary other than the Caribbean..The New England coast was beautiful and did not disappoint us, but, I guess I was expecting a little more and eventhough I adored the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Canada & New England

User Avatar
piglet55cc
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

For the price it was a great vacation. We chose the cruise because it left from Baltimore. We have sailed out of Baltimore on the Carnival Pride four times. We enjoyed the cruise itinerary . The inside room is fine. But there was no place for our luggage. It was either put them in the small closet and leave our shoes out, or put the luggage along side the bed.. Since it was impossible to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Baltimore to Canada & New England
Baltimore to Canada & New England Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Baltimore to Canada & New England Adventure of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Baltimore to Canada & New England Carnival Pride Cruise Reviews
Baltimore to Canada & New England Enchantment of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Baltimore to Canada & New England Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Baltimore to Canada & New England Pearl Mist Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent