Norwegian's Freestyle attitude -- do what you want, when you want -- is in full force on Sky, which has a surprising number of dining options for a ship this size. Passengers can be happy eating only at the ship's complimentary options, or they can visit the specialty dining restaurants for something a little special. Sky also has lounges and bars for every taste, and they stay open late, keeping the party rolling at virtually every venue.

Structurally, there are some oddities on the ship, including Deck 6A, which houses a handful of cabins but isn't accessible by elevator. Likewise, Sky's cabins are tight but adequate for two. But the ship's structure also means it has a gorgeous atrium that spans from Deck 5 all the way to Deck 12. It also has the cool, bright Spinnaker Lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and an adjacent sun deck, covered in teak, that has tremendous views from the bow of the ship.

Norwegian Sky is a great option for passengers looking to let down their hair, get away from it all for a few days and just have some fun.