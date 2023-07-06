Norwegian Sky is not the newest ship at sea, but it packs a big punch with a fun slate of nonstop activities, lively lounges, a good variety of dining venues and terrific short itineraries.
Norwegian's Freestyle attitude -- do what you want, when you want -- is in full force on Sky, which has a surprising number of dining options for a ship this size. Passengers can be happy eating only at the ship's complimentary options, or they can visit the specialty dining restaurants for something a little special. Sky also has lounges and bars for every taste, and they stay open late, keeping the party rolling at virtually every venue.
Structurally, there are some oddities on the ship, including Deck 6A, which houses a handful of cabins but isn't accessible by elevator. Likewise, Sky's cabins are tight but adequate for two. But the ship's structure also means it has a gorgeous atrium that spans from Deck 5 all the way to Deck 12. It also has the cool, bright Spinnaker Lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and an adjacent sun deck, covered in teak, that has tremendous views from the bow of the ship.
Norwegian Sky is a great option for passengers looking to let down their hair, get away from it all for a few days and just have some fun.
Meals in two main dining rooms and at the Garden Cafe buffet, Topsiders Grill and The Local Bar & Grill; also Continental breakfast room service
Main theater production shows and live music in various venues
Most onboard activities, except as noted
Use of the fitness center (excluding most classes and training sessions)
Use of the sports deck and golf driving nete
Splash Academy kids club
Daily service charges ($15 per person, per day for those in standard staterooms; $18 per person, per day, for anyone in The Haven, Concierge-level cabins and all suite passengers)
Drinks, except water, tea, coffee and select juices from the buffet
Gratuities of 20 percent added automatically to beverage, spa, salon and specialty dining purchases
Room service fee of $9.95 (waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)
Most specialty dining
Spa and salon services, plus access to the spa's Thermal Suite and hydrotherapy pool
Most fitness center classes
Select daily activities including alcohol tastings, arts and crafts classes, bingo, and gameshows like Deal or No Deal
After-hours kids supervision programs at the Splash Academy
Shore excursions
Internet access and packages
Photos taken by shipboard photographers, artwork from the art gallery
Daytime: Anything goes on Norwegian Sky, which doesn't have formal nights or major dress code rules. During the day, it's swimsuits, cover-ups, shorts, dresses and comfortable clothing, both in port and onboard.
Evening: At night, you don't have to dress for dinner, though a few restaurants won't allow shorts in the evening (Le Bistro and La Cucina). Pack white clothing if you'd like to participate in the ship's "White Hot Night," a dance/glow party that takes place at night once per cruise.
Not permitted: Shoes are required in all dining venues and tank tops and baseball caps are also never permitted.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Norwegian Sky price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
Poorly laid out and in need of a refurb
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Disappointed in this ship
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Good cruise but older ship
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
A very good cruise on and older ship
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 30s