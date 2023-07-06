  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian Sky Review

3.5 / 5.0
2,099 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
3.5
Average
Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

Norwegian Sky is not the newest ship at sea, but it packs a big punch with a fun slate of nonstop activities, lively lounges, a good variety of dining venues and terrific short itineraries.

Norwegian's Freestyle attitude -- do what you want, when you want -- is in full force on Sky, which has a surprising number of dining options for a ship this size. Passengers can be happy eating only at the ship's complimentary options, or they can visit the specialty dining restaurants for something a little special. Sky also has lounges and bars for every taste, and they stay open late, keeping the party rolling at virtually every venue.

Structurally, there are some oddities on the ship, including Deck 6A, which houses a handful of cabins but isn't accessible by elevator. Likewise, Sky's cabins are tight but adequate for two. But the ship's structure also means it has a gorgeous atrium that spans from Deck 5 all the way to Deck 12. It also has the cool, bright Spinnaker Lounge, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and an adjacent sun deck, covered in teak, that has tremendous views from the bow of the ship.

Norwegian Sky is a great option for passengers looking to let down their hair, get away from it all for a few days and just have some fun.

Pros

Jam-packed activity schedule and lively onboard atmosphere

Cons

Older ship with smaller cabins

Bottom Line

Perfectly sized budget-oriented ship that offers a variety of activities

About

Passengers: 2004
Crew: 934
Passenger to Crew: 2.15:1
Launched: 1999
Shore Excursions: 1058

Sails To

Bahamas, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Caribbean, Canada & New England, Mediterranean, Asia, Africa

Sails From

Miami, La Romana, Baltimore, Manhattan, Quebec City, Barcelona, Haifa, Taipei (Keelung), Tokyo, Singapore, Yokohama, Dubai, Manila

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in two main dining rooms and at the Garden Cafe buffet, Topsiders Grill and The Local Bar & Grill; also Continental breakfast room service

  • Main theater production shows and live music in various venues

  • Most onboard activities, except as noted

  • Use of the fitness center (excluding most classes and training sessions)

  • Use of the sports deck and golf driving nete

  • Splash Academy kids club

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Daily service charges ($15 per person, per day for those in standard staterooms; $18 per person, per day, for anyone in The Haven, Concierge-level cabins and all suite passengers)

  • Drinks, except water, tea, coffee and select juices from the buffet

  • Gratuities of 20 percent added automatically to beverage, spa, salon and specialty dining purchases

  • Room service fee of $9.95 (waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)

  • Most specialty dining

  • Spa and salon services, plus access to the spa's Thermal Suite and hydrotherapy pool

  • Most fitness center classes

  • Select daily activities including alcohol tastings, arts and crafts classes, bingo, and gameshows like Deal or No Deal

  • After-hours kids supervision programs at the Splash Academy

  • Shore excursions

  • Internet access and packages

  • Photos taken by shipboard photographers, artwork from the art gallery

Norwegian Sky Dress Code

Daytime: Anything goes on Norwegian Sky, which doesn't have formal nights or major dress code rules. During the day, it's swimsuits, cover-ups, shorts, dresses and comfortable clothing, both in port and onboard.

Evening: At night, you don't have to dress for dinner, though a few restaurants won't allow shorts in the evening (Le Bistro and La Cucina). Pack white clothing if you'd like to participate in the ship's "White Hot Night," a dance/glow party that takes place at night once per cruise.

Not permitted: Shoes are required in all dining venues and tank tops and baseball caps are also never permitted.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Norwegian Sky price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Norwegian Sky Cruise from $169

Any Month

More about Norwegian Sky

Where does Norwegian Sky sail from?

Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, La Romana, Baltimore, Manhattan, Quebec City, Barcelona, Haifa, Taipei (Keelung), Tokyo, Singapore, Yokohama, Dubai, and Manila

Where does Norwegian Sky sail to?

Norwegian Sky cruises to Miami, Key West, Great Stirrup Cay, Freeport, Nassau, Cozumel, Grand Turk, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, La Romana (Casa de Campo), Baltimore, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John (New Brunswick), Halifax, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Saguenay, Quebec City, New York (Manhattan), Martha's Vineyard (Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven), Portland (Maine), Newport, Antigua, Bonaire, Curacao, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Tortola, Scarborough, Martinique, Dominica, St. John's (Newfoundland), Ponta Delgada, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Cannes, Florence (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Santorini, Athens (Piraeus), Kusadasi, Istanbul, Alexandria, Cairo (Port Said), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Safaga, Aqaba (Petra), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Colombo, Phuket, Penang, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Singapore, Taipei (Keelung), Manila, Boracay, Nha Trang, Tokyo (Yokohama), Osaka, Nagasaki, Seoul (Incheon), Kobe, Baie-Comeau, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Koh Samui, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Guadeloupe, and Amber Cove (Puerto Plata)

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Sky?

Cruises on Norwegian Sky start from $169 per person.

Is Norwegian Sky a good ship to cruise on?

Norwegian Sky won 1 award over the years.
Norwegian Sky Cruiser Reviews

Poorly laid out and in need of a refurb

The Sky is poorly designed. You have to walk through the crowded buffet area to get to other parts of the ship.Read More
KiaLuna0558

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Disappointed in this ship

We do like Norwegian, and we loved our crew and the food. But the SKY--never again.Read More
Liam1

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Good cruise but older ship

We sailed on the Norwegian Sky 8-Jun-23 to 18-Jun-23 to the Eastern Caribbean in a Veranda/Balcony stateroom (upgrade bid from ocean view), 9th deck located at end of hallway in front of the elevatorsRead More
Bobcat0303

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

A very good cruise on and older ship

Overall, NCl is a very safe choice, and the Sky a very charming little ship.Read More
Apsyrtospil

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet
Norwegian Sky
2,099 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map