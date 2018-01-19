The Stella Australis Patagonia cruise took us on an extraordinary expedition where we found some of the greatest landscapes on the planet. As we wanted to do something different, the end of the world was perfect for that. Australis is the only cruise line that goes to Cabo de Hornos and we were not disappointed. The food, the attention, the cabins, the excursion, the spots were all outstanding. I ...
We were the last sailing of the Stella Australis for 2020 from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas. We were lucky to have great weather. The ship's capacity is 200 passengers with 65 or so crew but we were fortunate to have less than 100 passengers. Embarkation was smooth, including a temperature check to be sure no one was sick, and we really liked our cabin on the 4th deck (it was worth paying a little ...
My wife and I have done only two previous cruises, on HAL to Mexico and Alaska, and they whet my appetite for more, preferably on something a little smaller. After our experience with Australis, my concern now is that no other cruise could possibly measure up. This was the cruise of a lifetime.
We were aboard Ventus Australis for four nights, from Ushuaia to Punta Arenas, the last week of ...
I recently returned from a wonderful cruise on the Stella Australis. This was my first cruise and I must confess I absolutely loved it. It was an adventure of a lifetime being in Patagonia and relatively so close to Antarctica ! We embarked at Ushuaia (Argentina), which was a quaint little town (stopped one night prior to my departure). Very scenic and plenty of stores to stock up ahead of your ...
being from Australia there are no other options for us to cruise to this destination. Being able to start in Buenos Aries and fly to our port via a charter was very handy. Once at port we were provided the added tour option the the national park, don't miss this. We were welcomed on board and from then on the standard did not diminish. Every aspect of the cruise especially the calm sea across ...
This trip certainly changed my anti-cruising mentality. I accept that it is a small ship in a unique location but really can't fault the trip. The boat itself is very comfortable with spacious lounges and very comfortable large cabins. The beds were very comfortable and the 'portholes' were in fact large viewing windows enabling you to enjoy just sitting in the cabin and watching Patagonia go ...
We spend 4 nights on the Stella Australis, taking in all the excursions we could (usually two per day). We enjoyed the trips, the Zodiac process to get to land and guide, everything. On most excursions there are 2 to 3 levels of activity, from easy to very hard. Most people should be able to get from the boat into the Zodiac and from the Zodiac, on and off the beach.
We met many interesting ...
We chose to do this cruise to broaden our view of Chile. After spending 10 days in Santiago and Valparaíso exploring the wine valleys , we traveled south to board the Stella in Puerto Arenas .We were looking forward to seeing the glaciers. As recreational sailors we were anxious to see Cape Horn. This cruise was everything we hoped it to be and more. Fortunately, the weather conditions allowed us ...
As stated on their website, no amenities. If your expedition happens to get cancelled for the day you have nothing (TV, internet) to fill your time which can prove to be very boring. The expeditions and expedition guides were good. The vast majority of the staff was helpful and nice however, the food is sub-par. For the price I would expect something of a little higher caliber in regards to ...
We got advertisment with a gym on board. There is none.
The itenirary of the ship is without competition and very interesting. Going both direction makes no sense (increased proximity to land on cape horn, we did both direction, landing was possible only once; from Puntas Arenas down to Ushuaia is better - you see the alley of the glaciers by daylight).
The vessel is new, every cabin is ...