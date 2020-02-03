We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret!
This was our first experience with Ponant and will not be the last!
From the moment we were greeted at the hotel in Buenos Aires, we knew we would be having a wonderful experience. Registering was easy and quick ...
Ponant was our second choice because our first line rerouted the ship we originally wanted because of the pandemic. Ponant was highly recommended and it proved itself to us. Covid took our first choice with Ponant, the Le Lyrial out of the running because of covid, but they had several ships running the Antarctic route and fit us on the Austral for the next day. L'Austral was captained by an ...
We had a generally great trip to the Antarctic. The combination of the Captain and the Expedition leader enabled us to have freguent excursions and landings despite difficult weather. Breakfasts and lunches were good supplemented by great breads and pastries. Dinnners were a dissapointment with the fish and meats not well cooked and often arriving warm. Deserts were also ...
Trip of a lifetime at a suitable time to a magical place on a comfortable ship.
Unfortunately the ship had been damaged and required repairs in dry dock. We were not informed that there were MAJOR changes until a few days before departure. Some passengers found out about changes on arrival for departure.
Communication throughout the whole process was almost non existent and totally in ...
Day 7 of our Ponant “Luxury” cruise. Today they told us that, because of maintenance, there will be no water on board from 2pm until 5pm. Typical of this remodel cruise. But first things first….DO NOT, EVER TAKE A PONANT RELOCATION (ie remodel) CRUISE. There are only 88 passengers on this cruise from Ushuaia Argentina to Easter Island instead of the 249 capacity so I guess they thought they ...
Background: We were on Le Soleal for a 20 day cruise that turned out to be 24 days due to a precautionary 14 day CV19 quarantine. Originally scheduled to go from Argentina to Tahiti with stops throughout the South Pacific, we were able to make only one stop due to the CV issue. Fortunately no one on the ship had showed signs of the virus at the time we left on March 24.
Many things can be ...
We planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica on Ponant, impressed with reviews, the small size of the ship and everything French about it. We had no idea that the trip would be memorable in more ways than one. We had an amazing 15 days at sea, with highlights including stops along the Peninsula and South Georgia Island with surprise stops at the international research station (because a ...
Since we did an Arctic cruise in 2017 wanted to also do Antarctica. We were lucky enough to be offered a deal of 2 for 1 so grabbed it and consider ourselves very lucky.,
It was actually a sailing with embarkation on 16 Feb from Ushuaia which was an APT charter. This sailing does not appear on the Cruise Critic list! Unlike some of the other reviews we found the staff to be very friendly, the ...
This report includes information on our February 3-19, 2020, “Beyond the Polar Circle” expedition cruise on the Le Soléal with Ponant. Although we had traveled on a “drive by” cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula in 2007 on the Golden Princess, this expedition offered the opportunity to experience the Antarctic region in more depth and the possibility of better wildlife sightings. Unfortunately, the ...